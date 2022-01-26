The new proposals coming out on Sky from 30 January to 5 February

Sky is pleased to announce the new proposals coming out of January 30 to February 5. Let’s find out together.

The new proposals coming out on Sky

Let’s go Sunday January 30th at 9.15 pm first screening on Sky Cinema Due with De Galle (available on demand and streaming on NOW). On the same day, I Am Bolt, the documentary that follows Usain Bolt in training, in competitions but also in private life (available on demand and streaming on NOW), arrives at 9.15 pm on Sky Documentaries.

The January 31 it’s the turn of Marilyn has black eyes, with Stefano Accorsi and Miriam Leone (9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno and available on demand and streaming on NOW). On the same day David Attenborough arrives – Museum of Natural History, the documentary filmed at the Natural History Museum in London.

In February

Tuesday 1st February, at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno, Pig – Rob’s plan with Nicolas Cage arrives. On the same day, Sky Cinema Collection (channel 303), is filled with the best of 80’s cinema. Among these we find, for example, the Ghostbusters, The prince seeks a wife, The Blues Brothers. Blade Runner, Cobra, Tango & Cash, The Goonies and more. Tuesday 1 February at 9.15 pm in the premiere on Sky Nature it is also the turn of The Battle of the predators with the first two episodes.

Wednesday 2 February at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Due with The Humbling – The Last Act and at 9.15 pm in the first screening on Sky Documentaries with The First Breath.

Thursday 3rd February at 9.15 pm, the first time on Sky Arte comes Art of museum, a journey through eight cities, eight museums and their masterpieces. On the same day, at 9.15pm on Sky Documentaries, Bhutto.

Friday 4th February at 9.15 pm on Sky Cinema Uno comes Kill me three times, an action-thriller with Teresa Palmer. At 9.15pm, the premiere on Sky Arte is What she said: Pauline Kael’s art.

The day ends at 9.15 pm in the first run on Sky Nature with In the wild blue S2.

And finally…

Finally, we conclude with the releases of Saturday 5th February with Bernie the Dolphin (at 9.00 pm on Sky Cinema Family), Indie Jungle – EP.10 Vasco Brondi (at 8.30 pm on Sky Arte), Herzog Evening – Nosferatu, the prince of the night (at 9.15 pm on Sky Arte), Marvel Renaissance (at 9.15pm on Sky Documentaries) and the African Aquatic World S1 -EP.6 (on Sky Nature).

