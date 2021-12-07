the new PS4 and PS5 games for subscribers, from today – Nerd4.life

Sony announced the new ones PS4 and PS5 games that are added to your subscription service catalog PlayStation Now to December 2021. Starting today, December 7, 2021, subscribers to the Sony service will be able to download and play GTA III: The Definitive Edition, John Wick Hex, Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster and Spitlings.

Of GTA III: The Definitive Edition we already knew that it was destined to arrive in the catalog, while on Xbox Game Pass it arrived instead GTA: San Andreas. This is the remastered version of the original GTA 3, the chapter that gave rise to the myth of the Rockstar Games series in its modern sandbox-style 3D action form.

PlayStation Now, December 2021: the new games are coming

It has been evaluated and analyzed in the review of GTA Trilogy: The Definitive Edition, which as we know is not exactly a flawless operation, however a return to the particular atmosphere of the old GTA 3 is always pleasant.

Final Fantasy X / X-2 HD Remaster is another remastering operation of a classic title for PS2, in this case one of the most famous JRPG of the generation, in this case with a direct sequel. Final Fantasy X is practically a myth of the PS2 era: one of the most technically impressive chapters, if compared to the time, with Square Enix that for the occasion built a detailed and rich world like Spira. This is therefore an excellent opportunity to return to the side of Tidus and Yuna in the first and second part of their adventure, or to discover the games for the first time if you have never done so before.

John Wick Hex is a tie-in dedicated to the film of the same name with Keanu Reeves, which however reinterprets the source material in a very particular way. Instead of proposing a frenzied action like the original film, Mike Bithell’s game is a real rather deep and reasoned turn-based strategy, which requires you to use gray matter rather than lightning reflexes. More info in our John Wick Hex review.

In the end, Spitlings is a multiplayer arcade game for up to 4 players that puts us in control of the creatures of the same name, intent on biting and spitting to try to eliminate all the bubbles that bounce on the screen within the various levels. Reminiscent of Bubble Bobble a little, in terms of setting and level composition elements, the game is a rather classic arcade style, ideal for playing in multiplayer.

In summary, here are the games arriving in the PlayStation Now catalog in December 2021: