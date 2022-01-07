The new quarantine rules – Newsbiella.it

The new quarantine rules take effect on January 10, Monday.

If you are positive:

If you have been vaccinated with 2 doses for less than 4 months, you already have three doses or two doses or previous positivity, you must observe 7 days of isolation and at the end the molecular or antigenic buffer as long as it is asymptomatic or asymptomatic for at least 3 days.

If you are positive but not vaccinated, or vaccinated for more than 4 months, you must observe 10 days and at the end of this period perform a molecular or antigen test (to exit the isolation, the result must be negative).

If you have had close contact with a positive:

Those vaccinated with two doses of more than 4 months must observe a 5-day quarantine and at the end of this period have a molecular or antigen test with a negative result.

For those vaccinated with three or two doses for less than 4 months, there is a self-surveillance period that ends on day 5. However, there is a requirement for Ffp2 for 10 days. In the event that symptoms appear within 5 days, a rapid or molecular antigen test must be carried out immediately and, if still symptomatic, do it again on the fifth day following the date of the last close contact with subjects confirmed positive for Covid.

The rules change instead for the unvaccinated, people who have only received one dose, or for those vaccinated with two less than 14 days old. In this case, a 10-day quarantine is required, with a negative molecular and antigenic buffer at the end of isolation.