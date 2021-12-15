World

“The new Rai correspondent in China? You can see that he has no children who …” – Libero Quotidiano

New trip of Strip the news versus Giovanna Botteri. The envoy Pinuccio, specialized in unmasking the flaws of the Rai, ironically targets Marco Clementi, new correspondent of Viale Mazzini from China. His fault? That of daring to speak, among its first services, of Covid, showing the less accommodating face of the communist regime of Beijing.

Clementi, from Wuhan, speaks “even” of a virus that was born here two years ago, triggering the pandemic. Then, unheard of stuff for Rai, he even decides to take to the street, microphone in hand and camera in tow, to witness how the infamous has changed fresh market of the city, which has become a wholesale food market, only for suppliers. The Chinese authorities, however, stop him, preventing him from filming.

“This guy is doing unlikely things, he’s a bit aggressive, he even got off … – Pinuccio points out – We were used to romantic stories, Beijing city ​​of roses, the bed and breakfast in Tibet. I am a bit worried, with Botteri we talked about China, the regime, they were all calm. Now comes this, a bit crazy … You can see that he has no children who work in 5G communications (the reference is to Botteri’s daughter, an employee of the multinational ZTE, ed), we have to talk to him, there is a whole balance there … The services are fine, but the roses are beautiful. “From the studio, he intervenes Enzo Iacchetti, prodded by Ezio Greggio: “Now the Botteri is sent to Paris, I know her and she will want to hit hard. It seems that the next service will be on the standard length of the baguettes”.

