The new reality series from the Kardashian family is coming

When it ended Keeping up with the Kardashians after his 20 seasons it seemed foolish to us. But how, right now that Kim is divorced, Kourtney is engaged, Kylie is pregnant, Kendall kissed her boyfriend in public and rumored to be ready to get married? And indeed our requests were accepted, because a new show about the most spied on American family in the world is coming to the streaming platform Hulu who, right on New Year’s Eve, shared the very first and very short one teaser.

This is because, if the Kardashians are good at anything, that something is keeping their empire meticulously built within an ever-changing media landscape. In short, knowing how to adapt to changing times. The new series will likely borrow a lot of inspiration from KUWTK’s structure (from the original title, Keeping Up with The Kardashian) and the voyeurism that introduced them to us (and that made us love the way Kim and Kourtney ate each other). salads, so much so that on TikTok there are numerous trends in which they are imitated).

When will the new series arrive?

The end of KUWTK has just been announced (September 2020) and already Khloé Kardashian suggests that the new Hulu show could be released in early 2022. During an apparition to the The Ellen DeGeneres Show, he had also said that “you will see us again soon”.

“I think in a few months, maybe in late January, or early February,” he said. Variety also revealed that the series is currently in production thanks to the operations team of the The Late Late Show With James Corden, Friends: The Reunion and the upcoming Adele: One Night Only.

What will it be called?

The title is very simple: The Kardashians. There is still no clear information about what format the show will have, nor preview images. In an October interview with the Wall Street Journal, Kim had revealed that the family will retain the editing rights on the new series and that will focus on the family business affairs rather than the family drama. Pity though. Especially now that Kim appears to be dating Pete Davidson.

