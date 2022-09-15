The new records broken by Lionel Messi during Maccabi Haifa
Paris Saint-Germain was able to count on a Lionel Messi in great shape to defeat the surprising Maccabi Haifa team (1-3). The Argentinian international broke a few records again during this trip to Israel.
Paris Saint-Germain had more trouble than expected against Maccabi Haiba (1-3). The French champion was even led for a quarter of an hour before taking the measure of his opponent. During this meeting, Lionel Messi wrote his legend a little more in the history of the Champions League.
La Pulga has therefore scored its 126th goal in Europe’s biggest football competition, its first against an Israeli club. This data allows him to pass Cristiano Ronaldo in the number of clubs against which he scored (39) and countries also (19). Two more records to put on his list.
Last feat, Messi has therefore planted a pawn in C1 for the 18th consecutive season … Just that. It now remains for him to pick up Ronaldo’s last major laurel in the LDC with his 140 achievements in the Big Ears Cup. 14 golazo in two seasons, it is far from impossible for the sevenfold Ballon D’Or knowing that CR7 is also competing in the Europa League.
