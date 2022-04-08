the new Redmi Smart TV Max is impressive and wants to be in your living room

Share

Xiaomi had already presented the new 100-inch Redmi Smart TV Max in China, but now it has finally put a price on it that, as expected, will be absolutely knockdown: it will cost 19,999 yuan, only about 2,888 euros!

Already available internationally for some time, the truth is that Xiaomi has a well-nourished and most interesting range of televisions, with very attractive prices that however still improve more under the umbrella of the firm spin off from Xiaomi, Redmi, which also has its own Smart TVs at knockdown prices.

In fact, the new 100-inch Redmi Smart TV Max that the Chinese manufacturer had presented to us some time ago is a good example of this, since it is obviously about a gigantic televisionalmost like a wall, which also offers cutting edge technology and that has just gone on sale in China at a price absolutely out of the market: it only costs 19,999 yuan, about $3,140 or so! 2,888 euros at the current exchange rate!

The GizmoChina colleagues told us about it celebrating the launch in their native country, although we also have bad news, because here in Europe or also in Latin America we will have to wait a while, since obviously a 2.54 meter diagonal TV complicates logistics operations and will not be sold outside of China for now.

And finally, Xiaomi dares to sell its most enormous television in China, converted into this 100-inch Redmi Smart TV Max that comes loaded with technology with HDR10 +, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and AMD FreeSync at a price of less than 3,000 euros To the change.

Obviously, after the 86 and 98-inch models, we are facing the largest television from Xiaomi and Redmi, which arrives this time with a LCD panel with multi-zone DLED backlighting and an ambient light sensor which will be in charge of regulating the automatic brightness.

Your resolution is 3,840 x 2,160 pixels (4K)with up to 700 nits of maximum brightness, a viewing angle of 178 degrees and a range of colors capable of showing us up to 94 percent of the DCI-P3 color gamut. It is a 10-bit panel with color accuracy ΔE≈2 and MEMC compatibility (Motion Estimation, Motion Compensation) for smoother movement when playing games or watching content.

It has a variable refresh rate between 48 and 120 hertz and offers a latency of up to 4 seconds thanks to ALLM technology (Auto Low Latency Mode), being also compatible with multimedia technologies HDR10+, Dolby Vision, IMAX Enhanced and AMD FreeSync.

In the processing part we will find a chipset with quad-core Cortex-A73 processorwhich comes accompanied by an ARM Mali-G52 MC1 GPU, 4 GB of RAM and 64 GB of internal storage. This hardware will animate MIUI TVa proprietary software that is compatible with most platforms in streaming available in China.

Finally, it should be noted that it also incorporates two 15W speakers (30 W total), with support for Dolby Atmos, Dolby Audio and DTS-HD, one HDMI 2.1 port, two HDMI 2.0 ports, two USB ports, one AV connector, Ethernet, S/PDIF, and RF antenna. And in the wireless part, it is completed with Wi-Fi 6 and Bluetooth 5.0 LE.

Now all that remains is to wait for its landing in our markets, which hopefully it will occur sooner or later throughout 2022. Of course, if you get one, make sure you rent a van and have space at home, because such a device does not fit anywhere, neither to transport it nor to place it…

