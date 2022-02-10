The new Register of Oppositions is here: stop telemarketing on mobile phones

Goodbye to advertising calls on smartphones: the new Register of Oppositions. In what the Minister of Economic Development defined as “a win for the users“, the Government has given the definitive green light to the new Register against telemarketing, which should – theoretically – protect users from advertising calls on smartphones, both from operators and automatic systems. It is undeniable that this is excellent news for everyone, given that it happens more and more often to find yourself at the center of real waves of telephone advertising ranging from electricity to fixed network offers, passing through trading. But the question citizens will be asking themselves – and that we do too – is only one. Will it work?

A new register, to say goodbye to mobile telemarketing

The provision approved by the Government, to which the Privacy Guarantor also gave the ok, gives users the right to register their mobile number in the already active Register of Oppositions. By signing up, you remove your number from public telephone directories which are required to consult with marketing agencies and call centers before initiating telephone advertising campaigns.

An aspect to underline is that when entering your number in the new register, you can also choose to stop receiving phone calls from automated recorded voices: this is extremely important as in recent times the use of automatic systems, which have taken the place of human operators, has grown significantly. This method of contact had in fact escaped when the Register of Oppositions for fixed numbers was opened, but evidently the Ministry of Economic Development has acknowledged the reports received from users and has decided to include them in the new system. It should also be noted that, by registering with the Public Opposition Register, all previous consents will be revoked expressed when registering for the services: in this way abuses of use will be avoided.

More severe penalties for operators, but doubts remain

In the regulatory framework prepared by the Government, they are also envisaged penalties for those who will have to process user data, that is to say operators who intend to carry out marketing activities by telephone.

Confirmed the obligation for the latter to consult the new Register before each advertising campaign in order to avoid carpet calls. In case of violation, there are also financial penalties. Those who do not respect the opposition of users, in fact, they will be punished with fines of up to 20 million euros or, in the case of companies, up to 4% of world turnover, to be calculated on the amount announced in the previous year.

In this regard, however, doubts remain and the hope is that this new Register works differently than the “original version” which has not proved fully effective.

In this regard, just take a trip on the web to read the reports of users who, despite having entered their landline number at the RPO, continue to receive advertising calls. If so, the alternative is third-party applications such as TrueCallerwhich I am capable of quickly identify annoyances and call centers.

Minister Giorgetti, however, after the approval of the decree explained that a simplification of the “procedures that allow citizens to withdraw consent to promotional calls or to sending unwanted advertising material, extending its application to mobile phones as well as landline telephone numbers and paper mail“.

The total free system is confirmed, but it will be active within 120 days from publication in the Official Gazette or in any case no later than 31 July 2022. Previous rumors spoke of a route already at the end of January, but this did not happen. It is unclear whether or not changes will be made to the registration system at launch.