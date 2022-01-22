the new release date of the expected horror

Paramount Pictures has postponed the release dates of many films that should have seen the light in 2022, including the expected horror A Quiet Place 3

Since its debut in 2018, the horror film where no sound could be emitted for fear of being devoured alive by horrible monsters has been an immediate and continuous success. John Krasinski’s direction and the charismatic presence of his talented wife Emily Blunt brought to the screens one of the most successful monster movies since the release of Cloverfield (2008) by Matt Reeves. The sequel was equally followed, immediately becoming a success with audiences and critics alike. In 2022, the third episode of the saga was expected, A Quiet Place 3.

However, on Friday, January 21, 2022, Paramount released a statement announcing bad news for fans: all the programming foreseen for the next months of 2022 is slipped into the calendar. The highly anticipated Mission: Impossible 7 and 8 have even slipped next year! But what, therefore, will be the new release date set for A Quiet Place 3? The original release date would have been far away, but now it has become even more so: the film was scheduled to hit theaters on March 31, 2023. The films in the franchise, in fact, always tend to come out around the spring months.

This is no longer the case, however, for A Quiet Place 3. The film, in fact, has been postponed to September 23, 2023. A less tragic shift than that of the films with Tom Cruise, which should have seen the light of the screen at least twelve months in advance. Other films have also suffered the same fate, postponing the entire programming. For many titles, the release date is yet to be defined. Some of these are: Blazing Samurai and the animated film of Transformers. The cause of the delays is always due to the problems caused by the pandemic, which blocks the shooting in several stages, making a smooth running of the sets impossible.