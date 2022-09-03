The new releases of Apple TV in the month of September

The streaming platform AppleTV has reached the market offering a wide variety of exclusive content, the same franchise has been creating from its credit and production, quality content enlarging its catalog every day and that most of the time we can find it in this great company that has many services and of which consumers are constantly excited by its progress in the world of entertainment.

Therefore, here we leave you a best premieres list that will be broadcast on Apple TV starting in September 2022.

The Greatest Beer Run Ever

Starring Zac Efron and Russell Crowe The Greatest Beer Run Ever is directed by Peter Farrelly (Green Book: A Friendship Without Borders). It is based on the book The Greatest Beer Run Ever: It tells the true story of Donohue, who left New York for Vietnam in 1967. to find his childhood friends and share a few beers while serving in combat. You can find it in Apple TV+ starting September 30.

Life by Ella

The september 2 arrived in the catalog from Apple TV+ the new series Life by Ella, written and produced by Jeff Hodsden and Tim Pollock . Tells the story of Ella (Lily Brooks O’Briant) a thirteen-year-old teenager wants to make the most of each day, while learning to appreciate each moment, excited about what the future holds for her after having cancer. She confronts the fears that once defined her and encourages others to do the same.

Gutsy

The highly anticipated eight-part documentary that follows Hillary Rodham Clinton and Chelsea Clinton while celebrate the women who inspire them, Gutsy, will be released next Friday, September 9. Based on The New York Times bestselling book, The Book of Gutsy Women, this docuseries features Hillary and Chelsea as they embark on a thought-provoking journey to speak with women artists, activists and leadersincluding Kim Kardashian, Megan Thee Stallion, Dr. Jane Goodall, Gloria Steinem, Wanda Sykes and Amy Schumer.

Central Park

The hit animated musical comedy series rwill exit for its third season on Friday, September 9. From creator, writer and executive producer Loren Bouchard, the 13-episode third season will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with three episodes, followed by a weekly episode every Friday. As Bitsy continues her tireless quest to buy the park, Owen embarks on a new campaign. promotional campaign to make more people fall in love with him and Paige finds herself busier than ever when she secures a deal for her first book.

We recommend you read:

sydney

Of producer Oprah Winfrey and directed by Academy Award nominee, this documentary pays homage to the legendary Sidney Poitier and his legacy as an iconic actor, filmmaker, and activist at the center of Hollywood and the Civil Rights Movement. Includes interviews with Denzel Washington, Halle Berry, Robert Redford, Lenny Kravitz, Barbra Streisand, Spike Lee and many more celebrities. You can see it on the streaming platform on September 23.