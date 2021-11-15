The new render leaks on OnePlus 10 Pro leave you speechless

While OnePlus Nord 2 x PAC-MAN Edition is official in our country, numerous news related to rumors and leaks about the much-talked-about smartphone family are raging on the net OnePlus 10. In these hours OnLeaks And Zouton reveal the renderings and a video leak featuring the expected protagonist OnePlus 10 Pro.

A new leak reveals the OnePlus 10 Pro design

From the information in their possession, it appears that the renders refer to a version that they define as “possibly similar to the final one“: In other words it is very likely that OnePlus 10 Pro has this design in the version that will be marketed. The renderings show a clearly high-end smartphone with the lower short side equipped with the system speaker, the USB Type-C port, the SIM trolley, the radio bands obviously for 5G connectivity and a rounded design; the short upper side, on the other hand, is shown as completely flat and interrupted only by the hole for the microphone.

The front display bezels are well optimized with the punch hole camera in the upper left corner as we are used to since OnePlus 8, while on the back there is once again a rather eye-catching photographic module. The design is somewhat similar to that first presented by Samsung with the Samsung Galaxy S21 series: the camera island merges with the smartphone frame to give a feeling of continuity.

Finally, according to the leak, the OnePlus smartphone should offer support for the fast charging at 125W, a feature that we know is in the plans of OnePlus, OPPO and Realme.

