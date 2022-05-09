the new revelations of “El Jaguar”, a man accused of being involved in the disappearance of the young woman – Prensa Libre

Days after his disappearance, it was speculated that Gustavo Soto, alias “El Jaguar”, was related to this case due to the leak of an alleged conversation between Debanhi and her friends in which they talk about him.

In case of Debanhi Escobar remains unsolved, after the authorities of Nuevo León found the body of the young woman inside a cistern in a motel near the place of her disappearance.

Given these remarks, the man allegedly linked to the disappearance of Debanhi broke his silence on social networks and denied this informationeven pointing out that he is not known by that nickname.

However, Gustavo Soto also made a confession that once again placed him as one of the suspects in the death of the 18-year-old girl, since revealed that he is the half brother of the owner of the Alcosa companya transportation company that Debanhi entered for help the night of her disappearance.

Through a video posted on his Instagram account, Gustavo Soto denied being related to Debanhi’s death after the registration papers of the Alcosa company were made public on social networks.

Soto reported that he is indeed the half-brother of Edén Soto, owner of the transport company, but noHe claimed to have been inside its facilities the night the young woman disappeared, since he supposedly lives in Texas.

“Yes, he is my half brother, but I do not go to that place, I only went once years ago and I have not gone back,” he confessed.

The accusations against Gustavo Soto began after the leak of an alleged conversation between Debanhi and her friends, in which they confessed to being afraid of “El Jaguar”presumed nickname of the man.

However, Soto indicated that these messages are false and it is all an invention of some people who are his enemies. and seek to harm him.