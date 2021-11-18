The new right? In France. Le Pen prepares the climb and Macron risks losing – Time





Francesco Storace November 18, 2021

You are to see that the surprise will make it France, accompanying Marine Le Pen to the Elysée. Because in those parts the citizen decides who should lead the nation, not like us where the usual one thousand parliamentarians and a nest of regional delegates will put the ballot in the ballot box. Digging among the popular moods, the approval rating for that multicolored front crowded on the left, from Emmanuel Macron onwards, can count on an area that in the bad season is worth altogether and with many fragments 35 voters out of a hundred who in the best one can rise to 44. But forecasts do not point to good weather for what was the left of Mitterrand until the Holland disaster. And Macron – which also represented a novelty at his debut – has made more enemies than friends. His victory would be miraculous. If the right were united, in its various and diverse articulations, there would be no escape for the adversaries. At least in the ballot vote, despite a thousand suspicions. The problem, as never before, is who gets there in the second round. Even Macron himself could be hanging in the balance, and it would be a bad first time for the outgoing president. But there is a handful of candidates hovering around the 20 percent figure, up or down. And go figure out who checks it.





The most recent polls show a trio, Macron, Le Pen herself, and the new face of Eric Zemmour, a journalist, a Jew, branded as a right-wing extremist, who also refuses. Then, the still faceless candidate, that of the Republican right – the match will probably be between Barnier and Bertrand in December – who could also aspire to try to reach a fifth of the votes. The difference could be played by the two aspiring presidents of the anti-system right. Their potential is 40 percent, polls say, but they both risk paying for the split. It was said of Zemmour. New man or black man, he has unleashed a real media storm. Behind him pushes Monsieur Bolloré with his C-News TV, and hearing him speak seems to hear Jean-Marie Le Pen, Marine’s father and legendary head of the Front National, now supplanted by his daughter’s National Assembly. For a correct analysis of the scenario, the essential formalities for participating in the elections, which will be held between 10 and 24 April 2022, must be known, and the official candidacies will be known only after the 500 signatures necessary to be collected from the electors have been examined. To “present” each candidacy, the minimum number of subscriptions will be needed among deputies, senators, MEPs, regional councilors up to the almost 36 thousand mayors of the country. On the descents on the field, it will be decided around February.





In the previous two presidential runs, Marine Le Pen encountered some difficulties in collecting signatures. It now boasts a considerable apparatus and the biggest problems could be experienced by Zemmour himself. He has a high popularity rating, but then he will have to enter deep France to gather big voters. And in a 10 percent Islamized country, with Muslim prayer centers every five kilometers, it will not be easy to escape threats. If a mayor dares to sign for him, some crazy Islamist will go knocking on his door. And not everyone may feel like being bullied. “I applaud you, I vote for you, but I don’t sign.” It is the pattern that risks facing the journalist who is setting fire to France on the issues of identity. Obviously, a large part of the electoral campaign of the right will be on the issues of security and immigration. In Paris, there is great concern over the terrorist threat. Both internal, from the banlieu, where criminal labor explodes and drug trafficking thrives with a parallel economy, and that of an international Islamist brand. An “accident” could move millions of votes in one direction or another. Question: but Le Pen in the ballot, perhaps against Macron, could it succeed or would the usual scheme be created against the right? Marine is also counting on a possible escape of the Republican electorate to his advantage by counting on the Zemmour effect. Today he is the target of the left, official and unofficial, they even went so far as to point him out as an anti-Semite. And for a Jew it is frankly too much. But this is the level of an election campaign with too many low blows.

Will Le Pen be able to convince Zemmour to give up the presidential race to her own advantage, perhaps by negotiating on the next legislative elections for the renewal of the National Assembly? Both have very different characters, the more austere Le Pen, they populate him. The evil ones say that more than campaigning – and in fact it seems that Eric is doing the classic ammuina without ever formalizing his desire to really compete for the Elysée – Zemmour is selling his books: those on French suicide and on France which must return to say its word on the European and international chessboard. He too is opposed to multiculturalism, feminism or the welcoming of migrants. Unlike Le Pen, he is however the promoter of the theory of an alleged project of ethnic replacement underway in Europe against the white and Christian population by migrants. For her part, Marine Le Pen is discounting the fact that she is no longer a novelty on the electoral market: she is now in her third presidential campaign and her detractors accuse her of being part of the same political class that she would like to ban. But many still wonder who are waiting for the two challengers to come to an agreement. They both probably await their electoral signatures before sitting down at a table. They look more to count themselves than to have a chance of victory, the lesser candidates. The usual Jean-Luc Mélenchon, leader of the remnants of the left, Anne Hidalgo, pugnacious mayor of Paris, representative of the Socialist Party, Yannick Jadot, candidate of the Greens. The right that refers to Les Républicans (LR), the party once led by former president Nicolas Sarkozy, will instead indicate its candidate only in December. Oui, rien ne va plus, but the games are still all to be done.



