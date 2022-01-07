The new Ripple API for radar technology

Do you remember the Soli radar of Google? It was 2019 when Big G integrated this technology on its Pixel 4, with the aim of allowing the user to interact with the smartphone thanks to a series of advanced gesture commands. From then on, nothing more, the same chip was not re-proposed on the Pixel 5 successor, until this year. With the release of the new Nest Hub, in fact, Google reintegrated the Soli chip in one of its devices, the purposes were mainly two: to allow interaction with a series of gestures in front of the display (for example to start or stop music playback) and sleep monitoring.

Google is now working with several partners on the new API Ripple standard.

Ripple APIs will increase the uptake of consumer radar applications

The use of radar technology in the consumer sector is increasingly active, just a couple of days ago we brought you an example of the use of this standard with light bulbs. The possible uses are many, for example:

Non-invasive monitoring of well-being enables non-contact vital signs measurement and sleep monitoring for home and clinical use.

The recognition of human activity it can understand a person’s position and orientation, detect falls, help direct foot traffic, monitor exercise, and more.

Touchless gesture controls expand the way humans interact with their cars, appliances, consumer electronics, and more.

The occupation survey it can be used to optimize the use of office buildings and public spaces. Additionally, advanced motion detection enables security monitoring that preserves privacy.

Google is now working with different partners including Ford, the manufacturer of blood pressure sensors Blumio, Infineon, NXP and Texas Instruments with the aim of accelerate the growth of general purpose consumer radar applications. “Experts from the silicon, sensor, automotive and electronics industries have come together to develop open and standardized API interfaces for the development of radar systems. The standardized APIs for general purpose radar enable interoperability and rapid deployment of new applications ”.

Ripple allows interoperable software libraries able to run on various hardware configurations radar, guaranteeing simpler firmware updates. “Ripple will allow developers to create specialized extensions so they can build on the standard to support their own differentiated use cases. These extensions can be incorporated as official interfaces in future versions of the standard ”.

In short, in the future we will see this technology increasingly implemented in the devices around us, if you are interested in the technical details you can take a look on Github by following this link.