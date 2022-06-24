The new rivalry between the singers Karol G and Yailin La Más Viral | 50 Most Beautiful of 2022 | United States Celebs | nnda nnlt | SHOWS

Singer Yailin The Most Viral who has become well known for being the girlfriend of Anuel AA continues to speak. And it is that the Dominican has been selected as one of the most beautiful personalities of 2022. However, what has attracted attention is that the urban artist also competes in that category with Karol G, the ex-partner of her boyfriend.

Yailin The most viral surprised, a few weeks ago, his thousands of fans when he made public his civil marriage with Anuel AAas reported by several media outlets.

The singers, who are now husband and wife, said ‘Yes’ on June 10 at the official office of the Central Electoral Board (JCE) of the Third District, located on Manuel Fernández Mármol street, corner 14, widening Luperón, from Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic.

But that would not be the only fact that would draw attention to the singer born in the Dominican Republic, since it has also been known that she is part of the list of “50 Most Beautiful of 2022″.

It should be noted that according to the portal People in Spanish, this year, “The 50 most beautiful” will be divided into four categories.

THE NEW CONFRONTATION BETWEEN YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL AND KAROL G

“The 50 Most Beautiful of 2022″ has as nominees for Jorge Guillermo Diaz also known as Yailin The Most Viral Already Carol Gprecisely, the latter was the ex-girlfriend of Anuel AA.

That is why these nominations have aroused the interest of thousands of fans of both the Dominican and the Colombian, since they have been in favor of supporting their favorite artist.

According to People en Español, the Celeb Yailin The Most Viral is nominated thanks to the public vote, and she is located in the category “New Dawn”.

Yailin The Most Viral and Anuel AA (Photo: Anuel AA/Instagram)

It should be noted that the singer is in that category along with Eugenio Derbez, Myrka Dellanos, Rafael Amaya, Olga Tañón, Ana Brenda Contreras, Adamari López, Cristian Carabias, among others.

However, who is also nominated in this contest is Carol G. She ranks second in the category.Beauties of Music”, where reggaeton singer Daddy Yankee also appears in first place. In this section there are also Becky GRosalía, J Balvin, among others.

Karol G is a famous Colombian singer (Photo: Karol G/Instagram)

WHAT DID YAILIN THE MOST VIRAL SAY ABOUT HER NOMINATION?

Singer Yailin The Most Viral She was grateful for this nomination through her social networks.

“Thank God and grateful to him and the public for choosing me. The affection they give me means everything. Without them we are nothing”expressed according to ElHeraldo.