the new Riverdale series, then Vikings, Me vs. You

It promises to be a month full of new ones exits on Netflix. They will be available, in the course of February 2022, many TV series (some unpublished, others already known and appreciated by viewers) and films, but also reality shows, documentaries and a stand up comedy.

Between the returns, Riverdale and the sequel to Vikings, Valhalla. The little ones will love the film by the very successful duo of Me against You. Among the documentaries, the Tinder scammer is coming in the first week of next month, while the reality show with the most talked about family in the United States has even reached its tenth season: it is about Keeping up with the Kardashians. The curious will have to wait until February 17th.

The arrival, at the beginning of February, of John Wick, which in a sense relaunched (if ever there was a need) Keanu Reeves. Great expectation for too Venom, which hit the box office. But for the Marvel supervillain there is a bit of a wait.

Here are all the movies and TV series in order of release.

Out on February 1, 2022

TV series

Dion (second season)

Riverdale (Season 5)

Movie

John Wick

Photo source: ANSA

Actor Keanu Reeves at the presentation of the film John Wick.

Out February 2, 2022

TV series

Dark Desire (Season 2)

Movie

Me Against You – The Film – The Revenge of Mr. S



Documentaries

The Tinder scammer

Out February 3, 2022

TV series

Murderville

Out February 4, 2022

TV series

The color of the Magnolias (second season)



Out February 6, 2022

TV series

Brooklyn 99 (season seven)

Out February 8, 2022

Stand up

Ms. Pat: Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?

Reality

Love is blind: Japan

Out on February 9, 2022

Animated series

Disenchantment (season four)

Out February 11, 2022

TV series

Inventing Anna

Toy Boy (Season 2)

Movie

Love and leashes

Tallgirl 2

Bigbug

Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy

Reality

Love is blind (second season)

Out February 14, 2022

TV series

Fidelity

Out February 16, 2022

TV series

Secrets of Summer (Big Sky)

Out February 17, 2022

TV series

Young Wallander (Season 2)

Movie

Forgive us our sins

Erax

Heart Shot – Straight to the heart

Reality

Keeping Up With the Kardashians (9th and 10th seasons)

Out February 18, 2022

TV series

Space Force (Season 2)

One of us is lying

Movie

Do not open that door

Animated series

The Cuphead Series!

Documentaries

Downfall: The Boeing case

Out February 19, 2022

Movie

Venom

Do not kill me

Out February 22, 2022

Documentaries

Bubba Wallace: competing against all limits

Out February 25, 2022

TV series

Vikings: Valhalla

The judge

Movie

Madea: The return



