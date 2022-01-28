the new Riverdale series, then Vikings, Me vs. You

Documentaries, reality shows, upcoming seasons, new films and documentaries on the platform to view online content. There is also Venom
It promises to be a month full of new ones exits on Netflix. They will be available, in the course of February 2022, many TV series (some unpublished, others already known and appreciated by viewers) and films, but also reality shows, documentaries and a stand up comedy.
Between the returns, Riverdale and the sequel to Vikings, Valhalla. The little ones will love the film by the very successful duo of Me against You. Among the documentaries, the Tinder scammer is coming in the first week of next month, while the reality show with the most talked about family in the United States has even reached its tenth season: it is about Keeping up with the Kardashians. The curious will have to wait until February 17th.
The arrival, at the beginning of February, of John Wick, which in a sense relaunched (if ever there was a need) Keanu Reeves. Great expectation for too Venom, which hit the box office. But for the Marvel supervillain there is a bit of a wait.
Here are all the movies and TV series in order of release.
Out on February 1, 2022
TV series
Dion (second season)
Riverdale (Season 5)
Movie
John Wick
Actor Keanu Reeves at the presentation of the film John Wick.
Out February 2, 2022
TV series
Dark Desire (Season 2)
Movie
Me Against You – The Film – The Revenge of Mr. S
Documentaries
The Tinder scammer
Out February 3, 2022
TV series
Murderville
Out February 4, 2022
TV series
The color of the Magnolias (second season)
Out February 6, 2022
TV series
Brooklyn 99 (season seven)
Out February 8, 2022
Stand up
Ms. Pat: Y’All Wanna Hear Something Crazy?
Reality
Love is blind: Japan
Out on February 9, 2022
Animated series
Disenchantment (season four)
Out February 11, 2022
TV series
Inventing Anna
Toy Boy (Season 2)
Movie
Love and leashes
Tallgirl 2
Bigbug
Jeen-Yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
Reality
Love is blind (second season)
Out February 14, 2022
TV series
Fidelity
Out February 16, 2022
TV series
Secrets of Summer (Big Sky)
Out February 17, 2022
TV series
Young Wallander (Season 2)
Movie
Forgive us our sins
Erax
Heart Shot – Straight to the heart
Reality
Keeping Up With the Kardashians (9th and 10th seasons)
Out February 18, 2022
TV series
Space Force (Season 2)
One of us is lying
Movie
Do not open that door
Animated series
The Cuphead Series!
Documentaries
Downfall: The Boeing case
Out February 19, 2022
Movie
Venom
Do not kill me
Out February 22, 2022
Documentaries
Bubba Wallace: competing against all limits
Out February 25, 2022
TV series
Vikings: Valhalla
The judge
Movie
Madea: The return