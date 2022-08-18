the new romantic comedy starring Dakota Johnson

Blessed be Netflix for being the streaming platform that performs the most romantic comedies, a genre that could even be said to have been the most popular during the first five years of the 2000s, and even though it gradually lost popularity, it continues to hook us with romantics at heart. So, now it’s time for Persuasion, a film that you can find on the platform from the early morning of July 15, 2022.

This story that combines comedy, drama and romance introduces us to Anne Elliot, who is considered a rebel with “modern sensibilities”, who lives with her snooty family, which is actually on the verge of bankruptcy.

Although life does not seem to be going as expected, one day Frederick Wentworth reappears, a handsome man with whom Anne had dated long ago, and who will put her in the difficult decision of choosing to put aside her past or listen to her heart, but giving love a second chance can be a feat of great dimension.

Bad advice can change your life

Not for nothing is this story called Persuasion, because Anne is one of the few women in the history of literature who literally has to fight for love to give her a second chance, since at the time she rejected the man she loved. , and who in fact is still spiteful after all this time, after being persuaded by bad advice.

Although in the book the protagonist is described as a mature, sensitive and underestimated woman, the television adaptation stars Dakota Johnson, who will star in Madame Web, so it is interesting to see how the story will adapt the weight of her decisions in the past. .

a posthumous tribute

As we well know, there are relatively few literary works that make it to television or cinema, so it is an honor for any author to be able to take part directly or indirectly in these projects. In the case of Jane Austen, who, as we mentioned at the beginning, is the author of Persuasion, the Netflix project serves as a way of showing her legacy to her world, since even the book was published in 1818 after her death. her.

Literally this literary work is described as one of the darkest of his career, and “without a doubt the most criticized by the society of the time”. In addition, it is said that Austen was forced during her youth to behave according to what was well accepted by society, which in one way or another was reflected in her romantic attitude that over the years was increasing.

Unfortunately for the renowned author, the film has not had a good adaptation by critics, who consider that the combination of a modern era and period dialogues written in the book were not the most intelligent decision of the screenwriters, giving As a result, a rather strange product, which has led to it receiving the poor rating of 37% approval. @worldwide