The new romantic series to watch on HBO Max

Lovers of romantic stories have a new proposal to pay attention to: it is about The time traveler’s wife (The Time Traveler’s Wife), the new original series of hbo max created by Steven Moffat which adapts the homonymous novel by audrey niffenegger. It should be noted that this story had already been brought to the big screen in 2009 with the leading roles of Eric Bana and Rachel McAdams.

The series continues “the complex and magical love story of Claire and Henry, a marriage affected by a huge problem: time travel“. On this occasion, those in charge of bringing the leading couple to life are Rose Leslie (game of Thrones) Y Theo James (Divergent).

The time traveler’s wife (2022). Photo: HBO.

For the time being, this production has received mixed reviews from the specialized press, since while some specialists consider it to be entertaining and quite faithful to Niffenegger’s novel, others comment that it is irritating because it is so repetitive and that it leaves much to be desired when it comes to conveying some emotion.

the cast of The time traveler’s wife they complete it Desmin Borges, Natasha Lopez, Jason David, Kate Siegel, Jaime Ray Newman, Taylor Richardson, Josh Stamberg, Spencer House, Chelsea Frei, Michael Park, and Will Brill. Every Sunday, the platform premieres a new episode. Watch the trailer below: