the new Rosa Rugosa Park includes many Legendaries – Nerd4.life

As indicated by Pokémon Company via a video, which you can see in the video above, inside Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl it will be possible to explore the Rosa Rugosa Park, a new setting dedicated to the Legendaries.

In order to access the Rosa Rugosa Park, you must first enter the Hall of Honor, but also “explore the entire region to find the plates corresponding to each legendary Pokémon”. Furthermore, to use this function, it will be essential to download update 1.1.0 of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl, which will also include communication functions in the Great Dungeons and during the Super Races-shows, as well as the possibility of receiving special items via Secret Gift.

The Rosa Rugosa Park of Pokémon Shining Diamond and Pokémon Shining Pearl will include legends from multiple generations, such as Suicune, Entei, Raikou, Articuno, Moltres, Zapdos and more. Furthermore, it is possible to obtain Mythical Pokémon by linking these chapters with previous ones. Specifically, you will get Mew from Pokémon Let’s Go and Jirachi from Pokémon Sword / Shield.

