The new Royal Enfield Meteor 650 is coming

The is coming new Royal Enfield Meteor 650. To make us think is a frame from the official video of the Indian House # 90South. But let’s take a step back. 90 ° South is a journey, indeed, it is more correct to define it as an expedition, which took two motorcyclists riding Himalayan REs through Antarctica, up to the South Pole. On the saddle were Santhosh Vijay Kumar and Dean Coxson, engineer Senior for Royal Enfield Product Development. And it is precisely in the episode in which Coxson is presented to us that a frame shows us a new bike. The video shows Dean entering a garage, where leaning against the wall is what appears to be the Meteor 350’s older sister.

From a design point of view, the Royal Enfield Meteor 650 that we see in the video takes up the look of its younger sister (you can see it in the photos in the gallery, for a comparison): it has a round headlight, round direction indicators (with orange and transparent lenses) , black handlebars and mirrors, large teardrop fuel tank and split-level seat. We also notice many chrome parts such as the headlight frame, handlebar counterweights and instrument cluster rings.

The tested one will power the bike parallel twin of 648 cc that we already find on the Interceptor and Continental GT. It is an engine capable of delivering one maximum power of 47.6 hp at 7,100 rpm. and with a peak torque of 52 Nm at 4,000 rpm. Fitted with alloy wheels, Royal Enfield’s next midsize bike has dual exhaust pipes, upside down front fork, dual rear shock absorbers and disc brakes (single disc front). We assume that the bike will be offered in different variants such as the Meteor 350, with at least one model equipped with a high windshield.

There is still no official information about this new model, but from the rumors coming from India the new Meteor 650 should be unveiled in the course of 2022.