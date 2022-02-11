the new “rugged” smartwatch for sports

Garmin presented the new line of smartwatches Instinct 2dedicated to those who live a lot in the open air, do extreme sports or, in general, need a very robust smart watch. The second version of Instinct is also available in version Solarthat is, with the small integrated photovoltaic panel that offers unlimited recharging, as long as exposure to good sunlight is respected for at least 3 hours.









The design of the new Garmin Instinct 2 it summarizes sporting traits and designed for those who spend many hours outdoors, but also useful functions for those who spend many hours driving, think of those who work in the transport and logistics sector, for example. They have been presented different variationseach of which goes to satisfy specific needs: Standard, Camo, Tactical, surf And Dezl. The version surffor example, is designed for lovers of water sports such as surfing, windsurfing and kiteboarding and displays tide data, while the Dezl version is designed to monitor the health parameters of hauliers and to help them maintain a healthy lifestyle.

Garmin Instinct 2: general technical characteristics

All versions of Garmin Instinct 2 have display protected by reinforced glass and comply with the MIL810 standard, they are waterproof up to 100 meters deep and have a decidedly “rugged“. They are definitely not the most stylish smartwatches on the market, but they are among the most resistant.

The new Instinct 2 also have access to the store Connect IQ and to all functions for health monitoring and sports activities and integrate Garmin Pay to make contactless payments by bringing the smartwatch close to a POS. All models are highly customizable, choosing from over 240 combinations of straps and cases thanks to the service Your Watch, Your Way.

Garmin Instinct 2 Standard version

It is the basic but robust version, suitable for him and her, with a 40 or 45 mm case. Among the various functions available we mention the sleep monitoring, the stress calculation, the estimation of the “body battery“(an unscientific value, but very easy to understand for the user), the analysis of heart rateVo2 Max detection, recovery time after a workout, workout tracking HIIT, incident detection, menstrual cycle monitoring and pregnancy stages. Price: from 349.99 EUR.

Garmin Instinct 2 – Standard – 45 mm case

Garmin Instinct 2 Camo version

Designed for outdoor activities such as ski excursions, trekking or mountain biking, thanks to access to multiple satellite navigation systems (GPS, GLONASS and Galileo) it is possible to accurately monitor impervious and inaccessible environmentsThanks to the path function Trackback you can easily return to the starting point. Finally, for mountain bike enthusiasts, it is possible to keep track of the difficulties of the path and the fluidity of the descent. Price: from 399.99 EUR.

Garmin Instinct 2 – Camo – 45mm case

Garmin Instinct 2 Tactical version

Useful for those who move in such areas military o must face decidedly demanding challenges: in fact the tactical functions include compatibility with night viewers. The Stealth mode, that is, you can make yourself invisible by stopping the storage and sharing of the GPS position, also deactivating communications and wireless connection. The Dual position GPS ensures awareness of one’s position while with function Kill Switch all user information can be deleted immediately. Price: from 499.99 EUR.

Garmin Instinct 2 – Tactical – 45 mm case

Garmin Instinct 2 Surf Edition

In Garmin Instinct 2 Surf there are features in the form of widgets dedicated to watersports like surfing, windsurfing and kiteboarding, so you can get to know them from sea ​​weather conditionswinds to tides and with the function and compatibility with Surfline Sessions you can review your performance. Price: 499.99 EUR.

Garmin Instinct 2 – Surf – 45 mm case

Garmin Instinct 2 Edition dezl

Designed to be robust and efficient, it is the companion for those who spend long hours on the road, like the i truck drivers. In fact, it sends notifications for the hours of compulsory stops and avoid queuing at the tills with Garmin Pay contactless payments. It offers workouts designed to fit the standard length of stops. Price: 399.99 EUR.