The new rules for blocking calls from call centers on mobile phones

The regulation of the public register of oppositions is about to change, the free service to which you can subscribe in order to stop receiving advertising calls: the main novelty is that mobile phone numbers will soon be able to subscribe to the service. Until now, the service was in fact available to fixed numbers, and in particular to those registered in public telephone directories. With the new regulation, the user can instead register any telephone number, both landline and mobile.

After a very bumpy process that lasted years, at the entry into force of the new regulation – which was approved at the end of 2021 in the so-called Capienze decree – there is only a decree of the Prime Minister to implement the new rules. “Times will be short,” he told al Corriere della Sera Simone Baldelli, president of the Parliamentary Commission on Consumer Protection: we are talking about the end of January or the beginning of February.

“The change was long overdue”, says the lawyer Gianluca Di Ascenzo, of the presiding body of Codacons, the consumer protection association, “because so far the register of oppositions has been a failure: one million and by means of telephone numbers when in Italy there are about 80 million users ».

The public register of oppositions was established with a decree of the Presidency of the Republic (DPR) in 2010 and then updated in 2018. In the DPR it was written that the Register “is a free service for the user that allows you to oppose the use for advertising of the telephone numbers of which one is the holder and of the corresponding associated postal addresses, present in the public lists, by the operators who carry out marketing activities by telephone and / or paper mail “.

Incredibly, however, the list was not open to mobile phone numbers for many years. Even when, in 2018, it was decided to change the regulation, numerous bureaucratic hitches occurred that delayed the process. In compiling the new regulation, the previous government had forgotten, for example, the possibility of blocking so-called robo-calls, ie automatic, recorded advertising calls. Now this problem has been overcome.

Registration in the Register will automatically allow the cancellation of all previous consents issued for marketing purposes and will also establish a ban on the transfer of personal data to third parties. Currently, call centers can call any number if they have obtained user consent. And obtaining consent is very simple since the request is contained in many of the forms that must be completed for access to various services, from registering in the gym to activating a points card in a supermarket. In fact, registration in the Register according to the new rules will cancel all previous consents. It will also be possible to register the number several times to delete authorizations inadvertently given even after registration in the Register.

Only phone calls from those companies with which you have an active contract or with which you had one up to 30 days before registering in the Register will remain possible: for example, we will continue to receive calls from our telephone operator even after giving the possible cancellation, but only within 30 days.

“It will put a limit, or at least it is desirable, to wild telephone marketing,” says Gianluca Di Ascenzo. “It often happens that companies appoint a call center company which, in turn, subcontracts the commission. In this way, control of the supply chain is lost: calls come from call centers whose numbers are not registered in the Roc, the Register of communications operators, which is absolutely forbidden ». The numbers from which we receive marketing proposals should always be callable, that is, immediately identifiable. However, this is often not the case.

Initially, it was mainly energy and gas operators who used telephone advertising. Now, however, the market has expanded to include any type of offer.

And alongside the serious companies that employ regular contracts, there is a universe of which, Riccardo Saccone, the national secretary of the Slc CGIL (Communication Workers Union) recently said, «it is difficult to understand the size even if it certainly isn’t small”. They are structures that perhaps live only for the time of a commission from a larger company and exploit workers without a regular contract. The new regulation should put a stop to this irregular market. Simone Baldelli said again: “The sanctions will be very harsh.”

Companies that violate the right to object will be able to pay fines of up to 20 million euros.

You can register with the register of oppositions by calling the toll-free number 800 265 265, or by sending a registered letter or an email. But, as it is written on the website of the Registry, the new service will be operational only after the enactment of the implementing decree.