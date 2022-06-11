The new rules for dressing according to your age after 50

In the rules of how to age gracefully, what not to do is much more conspicuous than what to do. No leather pants! No necklines! No buns on men! No skateboards! The list of things supposedly prohibited for those over 50 is endless. Your life has been caught in a trap, one wrong move and the world will fall over laughing. This is enough to give you gray hair… oh wait.

Here’s a better idea. Let’s talk about how to dress well for your age, instead of how to avoid being wrong. The list of style icons over 50 years is expanding every year, and between them they are destroying the regulation (except for the skateboards, sorry). Iris Apfel, a White House interior designer turned fashion influencer, heaped her recent capsule collection for H&M with fringed purple jacquard mini skirts and rhinestone frog earrings, and it sold out. in hours. Apfel turns 101 this year.

Never badly dressed… Iris Apfel. Photo: Noam Galai/Getty Images for Central Park Tower

“You have to dress for yourself before you dress for your age,” Apfel once said. Actually, I think the trick is to recognize that both are the same thing. Dress for the person you currently are. There’s no reason to dress up as an imaginary Wise Elder version of yourself, but you don’t have to dress like the person you were 15 years ago, either. Look, I’m sure you’re still super fun at parties, but let’s just say – just for the sake of discussion – these days you also really like getting up early on a Saturday to walk the dog before the park fills up. This is how you are now and that person may find nice corduroy pants more useful than leather ones. Here we’ll tell you how to get it.

“As strange as it sounds, getting older requires clothes that are a little more flashy.”

Dress well, not bad

When you’re 22, jeans and a black T-shirt look effortless and slightly mysterious, but 30 years later, the same outfit can make you invisible. For this reason, although it sounds strangegetting older requires clothes that are a bit more flashy. For every 10 years past 40, dress 10% smarter. There are different ways to improve your wardrobe

You can make it dressier and more formal – swapping t-shirts for collared shirts, loose cardigans for tailored jackets – or you can keep it casual, but add color and texture to make it glam-casual rather than scruffy. There comes a time in the life of everyone in their fifties when you realize that the energy of the main character has gravitated towards the next generation and, therefore, you have to try a little harder not to disappear into the background.

This doesn’t mean you have to dress like Tilda Swinton and wear something architectural and tangerine every day, but maybe jeans and a T-shirt aren’t enough.

But don’t change too much

My mother, 74 years old and very elegant, says that her secret is to wear what she has always worn, more or less. “I have always liked dresses, and I still do. The hems are one meter longer than 40 years ago, nothing more.” A radical change of style is not advisable at this point. If you’ve made it through your first half-century of life in jeans and sneakers, a complete Savile Row makeover at this point will almost certainly be a costly mistake. Start by swapping that zip-up wool coat for an unstructured blazer and go from there.. If you’ve always been a fan of Phoebe Philo, sailor and polo-type clothes, you don’t have to start wearing purple and fun brooches to show that you still value fashion. Take a cue from Lee Radziwill and keep things refined and understated with some strategic jewelry.

Gray is the new black… Andie MacDowell, 64 years old. Photo: Jp Pariente/LAURENT VU/SIPA/REX/Shutterstock

Be an attractive mature person

Gray is the new blonde. Attractive mature men (and attractive mature women) have more fun. Andie MacDowell (64) reigned on the Cannes red carpet with her gray hair last year; Kristen McMenamy (57) graced the cover of British Vogue with long silver locks a few months ago. Idris Elba (49) sports a salt-and-pepper beard and even Cillian Murphy, in her role as Tommy Shelby, already had gray hair at his temples at the end of Peaky Blinders. The custom that formerly dictated that women should cut their hair in middle age if they wanted to avoid being shamed as “women who wanted to make themselves look younger” – the 20th century equivalent of witch hunts – thankfully disappeared. However, it remains true that good grooming becomes essential as you age, for both men and women. The same level of carefree slovenliness that appears exquisitely rock’n’roll at 25 will make a 55-year-old look like they’re falling apart. Ponytails for men and braids for women can be worn at your own risk in middle age, although you decide.

Leather pants: proceed with caution

At 58, Brad Pitt is a year older than Boris Johnson. I share this fact with you to exemplify that there are no strict rules about what can be used at a certain age. There’s no question that Pitt could rock leather pants if he wanted to, but as for Johnson in leather, well, I can only apologize for conjuring up that image. See also: ripped jeans, unbuttoned shirts (men and women), band t-shirts, any clothing with skull motifs.

The office

If you’re a man in your mid-century, then you’re at an age where the shirt under a crewneck or V-neck sweater has been a smart-casual office look for most of your working life. However, there may come a day when you look in the mirror and realize that your shirt (probably pale blue) under a sweater (I’m thinking dark gray) doesn’t look as much like you’re about to impress. a Silicon Valley boardroom, but more like you’re ready to kick back in your favorite chair with a hardcover historical biography. Try putting on a jacket instead. (Bill Nighy brings a nice combination of jacket and casual shirt, no tie). For women, dress pants are great at any age. (see: Viola Davis), but if tailoring isn’t your thing, consider Prada. Not what Miuccia Prada presents on the catwalk, but what she wears herself: a well-fitting sweater, a knee-length or calf-length A-line skirt or a printed skirt, kitten heels, very good jewelry.

Aging well… Idris Elba, 49 years old. Photo: PA Images/Alamy

Parties

Now that turning 40 seems to be mostly late-night parties, turning 50 may have to dress like an adult. Deciding what to wear is almost as stressful as the anticipation of a hangover, which now lasts three days. For men, the party shirt is still a good option, but nothing bright, no Hawaiian flowers, and whatever happens, don’t take it off on the dance floor. For women, if the dishabille has been your hallmark, take a cue from Carine Roitfeld, who proves that sloppy black eyeliner and leather skirts still look good at 67 when paired with a simple silk blouse and black sandals. Experiment with floor length – a maxi dress with a caftan is pleasantly grand, and you can wear flat shoes. Oprah Winfrey in a floor-length shirtdress is your key reference here, not the Duchess of Devonshire.

“Men: Mirrored sunglasses will make you look like a gray-haired Los Angeles Police Department cop.”

Holidays

Wearing the same three holiday dresses for 25 years in a row is a great British tradition, and a sustainable one at that, which is why it’s a green light for the denim mini you bought at the big Topshop when Tony Blair was in Downing Street and the kaftan you you bought on the beach of Benirrás in Ibiza because a twentysomething Sienna Miller was wearing one. But as a general rule, if you now have to wear your reading glasses to go out to dinner and/or use your phone’s flashlight function to read menus, don’t go overboard with the sky blanket and embroidery and milkmaid collars. puckered. Relaxed and boho is fine, but a droopy style isn’t something we want to emphasize at this crossroads.

White jeans are always a good idea.. Men: Classic black or tortoiseshell sunglasses only, as anything mirrored will now make you look like a grizzled Los Angeles Police Department cop.

Okay there are some things you shouldn’t do

I can’t lie, there are a couple of limits. For women: hoodies or tote bags with whimsical slogans that include the words “prosecco” or “yoga.” For men: bulky lime green cycling suits. I admit I’m not really qualified to judge cycling clothing, as I’ve only been on a bike once since graduating, but is it really necessary to ride like a Ninja Turtle to ride around Regent’s Park?