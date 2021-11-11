the new rules for guests and hosts

The pandemic has changed many things, including certainly the way of traveling and above all what was becoming a big trend just before the outbreak of the “bubo”, sharing. Those who used to stay with Airbnb know something about it, in private apartments made available to owners (hosts) to those who had to travel for tourism and for work.

Since to go back to life as it was before, you need to have other certainties, first of all that of the sanitization of spaces, then that of the flexibility of reservations and the list is much longer, Airbnb has made some changes in its offer by providing many guarantees. There are 50 new features including updates of services already provided previously and real innovations that we will try to summarize below.

The news for those who stay in an Airbnb

AirCover insurance – Complete and free insurance protection for all hosts. It comes with a $ 1 million damage warranty and $ 1 million liability coverage. It also includes protection against loss of income, pet damage, cleaning service and more.

– Complete and free insurance protection for all hosts. It comes with a $ 1 million damage warranty and $ 1 million liability coverage. It also includes protection against loss of income, pet damage, cleaning service and more. Translation engine – A new translation tool in more than 60 languages ​​that uses the most advanced translation technology. Through this tool, it will no longer be necessary to click on the button to view the text in another language, but the descriptions and reviews will be translated automatically.

– A new translation tool in more than 60 languages ​​that uses the most advanced translation technology. Through this tool, it will no longer be necessary to click on the button to view the text in another language, but the descriptions and reviews will be translated automatically. 100% truthfulness – Every feature and accessibility element of an accommodation is examined to verify its 100% veracity.

– Every feature and accessibility element of an accommodation is examined to verify its 100% veracity. I’m Flexible – This feature was implemented a few months ago but now the flexibility goes from 6 to 12 months. Guests will be able to search for unique accommodations up to a year in advance. Soon, the feature will include four new categories of unique stays: off-grid imme homes, ski-in / ski-out, luxe and specialty lodgings.

– This feature was implemented a few months ago but now the flexibility goes from 6 to 12 months. Guests will be able to search for unique accommodations up to a year in advance. Soon, the feature will include four new categories of unique stays: off-grid imme homes, ski-in / ski-out, luxe and specialty lodgings. Wi-Fi verified – A new tool capable of verifying the speed of the Wi-Fi connection in the accommodation.

– A new tool capable of verifying the speed of the Wi-Fi connection in the accommodation. “Travel” section even smarter – The “Travel” section is redesigned to have all the details of a booking available. It starts with the countdown for the stay, the details of the check-in, the current and future reservations with some personalized suggestions for the Experiences to do in the chosen destination.

– The “Travel” section is redesigned to have all the details of a booking available. It starts with the countdown for the stay, the details of the check-in, the current and future reservations with some personalized suggestions for the Experiences to do in the chosen destination. “ Ask a superhost ”- This feature already existed, but has now been extended so that new hosts will be able to communicate 1: 1 directly with Superhosts in 30 languages ​​and 196 countries.

”- This feature already existed, but has now been extended so that new hosts will be able to communicate 1: 1 directly with Superhosts in 30 languages ​​and 196 countries. City tax – Starting from March 1, 2022, Airbnb will make the collection at the time of booking available to all hosts, municipalities and Italian bodies that have established the tourist tax, through the use of digital payment tools. Furthermore, for short rentals, Airbnb will also take care of the transfer directly to the Municipalities or Bodies that will join the program (interested municipalities can contact ANCIcomunicare at assistenza.comunicare@anci.it).

There are many news and updates, the complete list is on the Airbnb website.