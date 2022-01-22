The new rules for loan transfers. How Serie A changes

Growth of young people, competitive balance and prevention of mass movements of players in a single club: these were the criteria that guided FIFA in drafting the new rules on loans. These are restrictions to avoid the abuse of this type of formula, which will come into effect from 1 July. The duration will be 6 months or one year, no more, and it will not be allowed to temporarily transfer more than three players to the same team or receive them. Overall, a club may not have or sell more than 6 players on loan, but the Under-21s and players who have grown up in their youth sector will not be considered in this count. The latter provision will be introduced gradually: from next season the cap will be set at 8 players, then in 2023 it will go to 7 and in 2024 the target will be reached. Finally, a player already on loan to a third club cannot be sold in turn with this formula. Important changes, therefore, that will upset the usual dynamics of the transfer market: for example, transfers on loan with the obligation to redeem that affect or simply delay a definitive purchase will radically decrease.