The new rules for traveling abroad

QWhat are the new rules for traveling in Europe and the USA: when vaccines are needed, the Green Pass, the Plf (Passenger Locator Form) and masks

With summer just around the corner and the end of the restrictions, starting from May 1st, the rules for being able to travel abroad and, above all, to be able to return after a stay in another country, have also changed in Italy. For example, the Passenger Locator Formthe form to be completed on departure, with all the personal and health data of the travelers, as well as information on the places of stay abroad.

At the moment only France still requires it. But let’s see in detail what documents are required to board a plane for Europe and the United States.

Mask on board

It is one of the points on which almost all countries in the world continue to adopt the same policy: it is mandatory to board a train or plane. In particular, Ffp2 is requiredwhile surgery is sufficient on urban public transport abroad. The only exception is the United States, where the use of masks on any means of transport, whether metro, train or plane, is no longer mandatory since 19 April.

Green Pass: still needed?

Despite the end of the state of emergency in Italy, from 1 April, and the general easing in all European countries, the “green certificate” continues to be required. This means that both to enter Italy and to go to most of the EU countries, the Green Pass must always be shown, but in the form that in Italy has been called “basic”, that is, obtainable with complete vaccination, recovery from Covid disease or swab (antigenic / molecular negative).

Let’s see in detail what must be shown and what is expected for arriving tourists.

Entry or return to Italy

For foreign travelers and for Italians returning from abroad from May 1st, the obligation to show a pass obtained with vaccination, recovery or negative swab remains in force. There is, however, a novelty: the ordinance of the Minister of Health, Roberto Speranza, provides that you no longer have to fill in the passenger locator form (Plf), the form used by the Health Authorities for travel. In fact, Italy follows the example of Greece.

Entry into EU countries: where the Plf is needed

As for the other countries of the European Union, it being understood that the European Green Pass is required (therefore always obtained with vaccination, healing or tampon, also in English), the differences concern precisely the Plf. In France the PLF is required and there is also a differentiation as regards the areas of origin: if you arrive from the “green” area (with reduced virus circulation), even the unvaccinated can enter after having a negative swab before departure; if you are traveling from an ‘orange’ zone (with a higher risk), you must also undergo a molecular or antigen test once you have entered France. If positive, you are obliged to respect a period of self-isolation indicated by the health authorities.

In Spainon the other hand, the ways in which you can demonstrate your health conditions have changed, but not the substance: you always come into possession of a basic Green Pass (vaccination, recovery or negative swab), which however can be or European type, such as the one normally issued in Italy, or with theSpTH (Spain Travel Health) Health Control Forma form to be filled in manually, indicating the data of the vaccination cycle, recovery or tampon.

More stringent are the rules of Austria and Germany, where the 3G rule remains in force: “geimpft, genesen, getestet”, ie vaccinated, cured or returning from a Covid test with negative results. The real difference is that, if you have not been vaccinated or cured for less than 180 days, you need a double swab, both molecular (within 72 hours of departure) and antigenic (within 24 hours).

And if you come from high-risk countries, you move on to 2G + rule, i.e. certificate of vaccination or recovery, as well as a molecular swab with negative result, always within 72 hours of arrival. In the end, in Greece from 15 March 2022 the Passenger location form.

UK entry rules

The British authorities have announced the removal of all UK arrivals restrictions starting as early as 18 March 2022. It means that it is no longer necessary to carry out tests before departure or on arrival, nor to fill in the Passenger Locator Form. The new provisions apply to all travelers, regardless of whether they are vaccinated or not, from all countries of the world.

What you need to travel to the USA

Finally, for those who want to enter the US, full cycle vaccination remains necessary: ​​only the so-called enter “Full vaccinated”. Alternatively, the certification of healing for no more than 180 days is valid. Everyone must also exhibit a negative (molecular or antigenic) test. Children under 18 and some special categories are exempt from vaccinationsuch as US military or diplomatic personnel, etc., as per the list of CDCi Centers for Disease Controlsuch as children under the age of 18.