the new rules from 1 April

From Friday 1 April the measures to curb the pandemic will be decidedly relaxed. With two objectives: to encourage consumption and tourism, especially in view of the Easter holidays. In the decree that has just entered into force there are various provisions relating above all to the Super green pass (which is obtained with three doses of vaccine, or six months after the last inoculation for those with the second dose, or the certificate of cure) and basic green pass which is obtained with an antigenic buffer (valid for 48 hours) or molecular ( valid for 72 hours). From 1 May it will no longer be mandatory to show the Green pass neither outdoors nor indoors. In short, the green pass that marked the lives of Italians and allowed to curb the hardest phase of the pandemic, will go to the attic. Here are the rules.

BARS, RESTAURANTS, CEREMONIES

From April 1st to April 30th you can enter without a Green pass in outdoor restaurants and bars, outdoor parties, ceremonies. Also from April 1st it is possible to access with the basic Green pass (therefore only the swab) in restaurants and bars indoors for table and counter service. Instead, the Super green pass will be needed for birthday, graduation and wedding parties indoors. From May 1st there will be no obligation.

HOTELS AND ACCOMMODATION STRUCTURES

From 1 April, entry into hotels and accommodation facilities is without any limitation. Therefore it will not be necessary to show the Green pass. And the green pass will not be required to customers who stay there, not even to access the restaurants inside the hotels and farmhouses. However, the Super green pass is still required for fitness areas, swimming pools and spas of all accommodation facilities.

BUS AND METRO

From 1st to 30th April, the Green pass will no longer be required to get on buses, subways, trams and all other means of local public transport. However, the obligation to wear the Ffp2 mask remains. From May 1st there will be no more obligations.

PLANES, TRAINS, SHIPS, TAXI

From 1 to 30 April to get on airplanes, trains, ships, taxis, at least the basic Green pass (obtained with antigen or molecular tests) must be shown. Here too, however, it will be necessary to wear the Ffp2 mask. From 1 May there will be no more obligations.

CINEMAS, THEATERS, CONCERT HALLS

The reinforced Green pass and the FFP2 mask will still be needed until April 30th, but from May 1st the certificate is no longer required and the obligation to wear the FFP2 mask will also fall.

SPORT AND STADIUMS

Practicing outdoor sports in sports centers will no longer require the Green pass. For indoor swimming pools and gyms (including changing rooms) the Super green pass is instead provided. The basic Green pass will be required for events in the outdoor stadiums, while the Super green pass will still be mandatory for those indoors. Always required, both in stadiums and in sports halls, the Ffp2 mask until May 1st.

SHOPS, HAIRDRESSERS, BEAUTY CENTERS, OFFICES

From 1 April, the Green pass will not be required to enter shops and shopping centers, but you will need to wear a mask (including the surgical one). This rule also applies to hairdressers, barbers, beauty salons, public offices, banks, post offices.