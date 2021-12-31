the new rules from 10 January

No more gymnasiums, buses, trains, outdoor restaurants and hotels for the unvaccinated.

The new decree, approved on Wednesday 29 December, changes the rules, extending the obligation of the super green pass: in essence, it is a sort of lockdown for non-vaccinated people starting from 10 January. In fact, the super green pass can only be obtained after receiving the vaccine or after being cured of the covid. The “simple” green pass, the one obtained with a tampon, will instead be sufficient to go to work. Children under 12 are exempt from the presentation of super green passes.

Super green pass on means of transport

There are many activities that will be closed to those who are not vaccinated or cured, first of all public transport: to access buses, trains, planes, ships, trams, buses and subways it will be necessary to show the super green pass. Those who do not have one can only travel with their own means or by taxi.

Restaurants also outdoors

No lunches and dinners, not even outdoors: the new decree in fact establishes that to sit at a restaurant table, even outdoors, it will be necessary to have the super green pass. The same goes for hotels and accommodation facilities, where a tampon will no longer be enough to enter. The unvaccinated will therefore only have to take away or deliver.

Banquets and lunches

No parties after ceremonies, civil or religious, for those who are not vaccinated or cured. From 10 January, those who do not have the super green pass will not be able to participate in lunches and dinners after weddings, baptisms and ceremonies in general. The same rule also applies to festivals, fairs and congress centers, as well as in cultural centers and social and recreational centers also for outdoor activities.

No sport without vaccine or healing

No sport for those who are not vaccinated or cured. The super green pass from 10 January will also be used to access swimming pools, gyms, swimming centers, wellness centers and to practice team sports, even outdoors. Even skiing will be blocked for those who do not have a reinforced green pass, as it will be mandatory to access the ski lifts.