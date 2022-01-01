the new rules in force in 2022

New year, new rules for snow lovers. From 1 January 2022, skiers and ski area managers will have to comply with a series of obligations under the legislation on safety of winter sports. Here’s what you need to know.

Compulsory insurance for those who practice alpine skiing

If the novelty of 2021 was the obligation of the Green Pass also for skiing, among those of 2022 there is theinsurance obligation valid, for lovers of Alpine skiing, which covers its civil liability for damage or injury caused to third parties. As regards, however, the managers of the ski facilities, with the exception of those reserved for cross-country skiing, they must make available to users, at the time of purchasing the ski pass, an insurance policy for civil liability for damage caused to people or things.

In the event of a policy not combined with the ski pass, which is therefore already in possession, it is recommended to remember to download the documents to be shown (also in digital format), which prove to be insured. There fine foreseen for those who do not have insurance, with ski pass collection, ranges from 100 to 150 euros.

It is forbidden to ski in a state of intoxication and helmet under 18

The new legislation governing safety in winter sports provides, among other things, the ban on skiing while intoxicated, “As a result of the use of alcoholic beverages and toxicological substances”. The control bodies in charge, will be able to subject skiers to checks or carry out checks using the alcohol test. Violators risk ranging penalties from 250 euros to 1,000 euros.

News coming also for minors, with the extension ofcompulsory helmet up to 18 years (until now the limit was set at 14 years) for boys and girls who practice alpine skiing, snowboarding, telemarking, sledding or sledding. Also in this case, there is a fine between 100 and 150 euros.

Safe skiing

According to the decree, skiers must adapt their pace to the conditions of the equipment used, the technical characteristics of the slope and the crowding conditions of the same (here you can find the less crowded places to ski, a stone’s throw from Milan), paying maximum attention to the visibility, at weather conditions and to signage. In addition, rules have been introduced for overtaking, speed limits, intersections and the right of way.

Among the various provisions envisaged, however, for managers, there is that of providing for the safety of the slopes, installing a semi-automatic defibrillator and ensure the presence of trained personnel for its use. The figure of the director of the ski slopes, who will be responsible for the installation.