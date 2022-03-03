The new rules of sustainability in the post-Covid era

DREAMSTIME EXPANSION

If we have learned anything from the pandemic, it is that the role of companies has changed substantially, making it clear that those organizations that do not respond to human needs, the well-being of people and their full development will not have a future.

So of course. In the toughest times of Covid, the companies that stepped forward to serve the environment have stood out and strengthened their credibility and sustainability. This circumstance should make us reflect on the “corporate purpose” As companies, are we transferring our role in sustainable development well? The answer to this question requires mention of an element that has acquired unquestionable prominence: Diversity, equity and inclusion (D&I) strategiesas a condition sine qua non to solidly build an inclusive and sustainable corporate purpose.

Not in vain, to understand this new role of companies it is necessary to do it in the key of connection with people and with the needs of society. There is a wonderful phrase from Maya Angelou, American writer, poet, singer and civil rights activist: “People will forget what you said, they will forget what you did, but they will never forget how you made them feel.” Therefore, ensuring that people have positive experiences when they interact with brands must be the number one priority for any company with a long-term projection. The company and the person are not two conflicting realities, but two actors that coexist and interact continuously and bidirectionally. Thus, the company must actively listen and do so in a sincere and credible manner, laying the foundations of relations with society on the basis of fundamental human values. In other words, organizations must know the needs, challenges, fears and concerns of people. Only in this way will they be able to generate feelings, experiences and sustainable, long-lasting and satisfactory business relationships..

Another element that marks the course of companies in this new era is the reputation: without it, no company can survive. In a hyperconnected and globalized environment, it is very easy for a bad decision, sometimes as insignificant as a simple word, a gesture, a behavior or a tweet, to have a disastrous impact on the reputation of the personal brand of a manager, of a company. and, therefore, of a business. Those of us who lead companies must be especially exemplary, educating ourselves and being sensitive to different social realities, being aware of our limiting beliefs and opening our minds to diversity. We must, therefore, promote the creation of mechanisms to protect ourselves and our companies and, thus, reduce reputational risk.

the collaboration is without a doubt another strong line in this era of alliances. Our business models and our work environments are increasingly based on agile methodologies, being more collaborative and horizontal. These formulas are based on teams made up of heterogeneous people who complement each other to create high performance teams, a challenge that requires the development of the ability to include or, as they say in English, “inclusiveness”, by leaders. We have to be able to give inclusive responses to be closer to our stakeholders, improve our NPS and generate greater pride of belonging.

Lastly, ESG criteria, that is, environmental, social and corporate governance, are increasingly valued in the strategies of the main investors. Diversity, equity and inclusion have become a strategic and top-level variable that we must promote from the general management to ensure our sustainability, competitiveness and profitability.

We are reflecting on all this in the #CEOForDiversity Alliance, which we promoted a little over two years ago from the Adecco Foundation and the CEOE Foundation, with the aim of accelerating the development of strategies that contribute to business excellence, the competitiveness of talent and the reduction of inequality and exclusion in Spain . Today there are already 75 CEOs adhered, representing 75 important companies committed to this great mission.

*President of the Adecco Foundation