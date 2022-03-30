The new rules on quarantine and isolation for Covid: what has changed since April

New rules that confirm the path taken by the government Dragons of reopening and gradual loosening that will start from 1 April. The Ministry of Health today issued a new circularsigned by the director general of prevention Giovanni Rezzawhich mark further changes on the treatment of quarantine and isolation due to Covid-19.

In particular, in the circular entitled “New ways of managing cases and close contacts in the case of covid-19” (which refers to the Decree-law of 24 March 2022 on ‘Urgent provisions for overcoming the measures to combat the spread of the covid epidemic -19 as a consequence of the cessation of the state of emergency ‘) is established isolation for those who are positive, self-surveillance for 10 days for close contacts with infected peoplebut for them no quarantine whether they are vaccinated or not.

For the unvaccinated or for those who received the last dose more than 120 days ago, the isolation period is 10 days.

The self-surveillance regime is applied to those who have had close contact with confirmed Sars-Cov-2 positive subjects, consisting in the obligation to wear respiratory protection devices of type ffp2indoors or in the presence of gatherings, until the tenth day following the date of the last close contact.

If during the self-monitoring period yes exhibit symptoms suggestive of possible Sars-Cov-2 infection, is Immediate execution of an antigen or molecular test is recommended for the detection of Sars-Cov-2 which in the event of a negative result must be repeated, if symptoms are still present, on the fifth day following the date of the last contact.

As for the health workersmust perform an antigen or molecular test on a daily basis until the fifth day after the last contact with an infected person.

Neapolitan, born in 1987, graduated in Literature: he lives on politics and basketball.

