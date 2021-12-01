The new rules zone by zone: when it is forbidden to move

The next 6 December will come into force on super green pass. This certification, which was decided last November 24 during the Council of Ministers, is only issued if you are vaccinated or if you are cured of Covid-19.

In these two cases it is not necessary to download any new certification since the green certificate you own automatically becomes a “super green pass”. His duration is 9 months from the last administration. The government to understand who is vaccinated or cured and who instead has the pass by virtue of a tampon (the molecular is valid for 72 hours, the antigenic instead 48) is updating the Verification C-19 app.

The subdivisions in colors for the Regions remain, what changes with the decree that will soon come into force are the rules.

White area

No business is closed and there are no restrictions on getting around. There mask it is mandatory only in one circumstance: when you are indoors.

Already in the white area there are differences between what those who have the can do “basic” green pass and who the super one. As reported by Corriere della Sera, both can:

Go to the gym and enter the locker rooms

Take plane and public transport (we mean regional transport, buses, coaches, trams, metro but also high-speed trains)

Go to restaurants (only outdoors for those who have not recovered from Covid or are not vaccinated)

Take the ski lifts

Those who, on the other hand, have the super green pass can also carry out other activities such as going to the cinema, the theater, the stadium and even a disco. No problem even for parties or public ceremonies.

Yellow zone

With the change of color there are the first stricter restrictions such as the obligation to keep the mask outdoors or the inability to sit at the table in restaurants indoors with more than four people.

Compared to the white zone, however, not much changes between those who have and those who do not have the “strengthened” pass. The only two more things that the former can do compared to the latter is to go to the disco and have no limits on the number of people to sit at the table in indoor restaurants.

Orange zone

Things change more significantly with the introduction of the orange zone: it is not possible to leave the Municipality of residence except for work, urgency or necessity reasons. This rule does not apply to those who are vaccinated or cured. Activities remain open. Should any of these be closed by a new decree, they will only be accessible to those with the super green pass.

The latter can also:

Leave your region

Go freely to the bar, restaurant, gym, cinema and theater

Go to spas, amusement parks or take the ski lifts

Entering trade fairs or conferences

Those with basic green certification will not be able to do any of this. He can, however, take the food to take away.

Red zone

THE prohibitions, should your Region arrive at a similar situation, they are the same for everyone. You cannot leave your municipality of residence except for work, necessity or urgent reasons. Obviously, bars and restaurants are closed but take-away is allowed. Shutters also lowered for shops. Excluding supermarkets, tobacconists, pharmacies, newsagents.