the new Ryanair base in Turin today becomes reality- Corriere.it

Today is the day of the grand debut of the new Ryanair base in Turin, a goal pursued for over 15 years and now finally becoming a reality. The first holiday abroad that I will do with my family after these 5 years, I have chosen to do it in one of the new destinations of the Ryanair base. These are the words of the former mayor of Turin Chiara Appendino for the launch of the airline’s new hub at the Caselle airport.

In a post on Facebook, Appendino reminds us that the result of the operation was the largest ever network for Turin airport with 54 destinations, 76 routes and 35 new connections in total. Turin is increasingly beautiful and attractive and has carved out a place for itself in the center of Europe and the world which, however, now has to fight to keep the former first town underlines, highlighting that for this reason it is important to support our airport. Institutions must do it, but also each of us. A big good luck, therefore, to the company, to the employees and congratulations to Turin Airport and to all the people and institutions that have contributed to achieving this result.