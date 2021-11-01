The new Ryanair flight from Ancona has taken off, the wonderful Krakow is now closer

The first Ryanair flight to Krakow took off yesterday 31 October. The flight landed in Ancona at 14.05 and left for the Polish city at 14.10 with 138 passengers on board. The flight will take place twice a week, on Thursdays and Sundays, giving passengers departing from Ancona the opportunity to spend both an entire week and a long weekend in Poland.

The links between the Marches and Poland are many both from a historical, cultural and religious point of view and Loreto arouses great interest among the Poles, a destination for pilgrimages and visits. Furthermore, Poland represents an attractive destination both for outgoing tourism and for business customers who go to Polish territory for work reasons. «With this further destination, the international network of Ancona airport is strengthened and the flight to Krakow will be characterized by a strong component of incoming traffic, given that Poland is among the top five countries from which tourists staying in the Marche come from. This will make it possible to intensify and deepen collaboration in the cultural, economic, education and tourism fields “ comments Carmine Bassetti, CEO of Ancona International Airport.