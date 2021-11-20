the new Samsung Galaxy M52 5G already on sale

There are not only discounts related to Xiaomi smartphones on Amazon. In fact, on the well-known e-commerce portal on November 19 2021 the “real” Black Friday offers started. In this context, a pretty good promotion has arrived related to the new smartphone Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.

In fact, the latter model is now offered at a price of 329 euros on Amazon Italy, among other things sold and shipped directly by Andy Jassy’s company (so you don’t even go through resellers). In any case, from the official website of the popular e-commerce we learn that previously the cost of the product amounted to 399 euros. This means that the discount is 18%.

By carrying out a quick calculation, the fact emerges that it is a possible savings of 70 euros. In any case, the promotion is part of Amazon’s Black Friday Week 2021, a mammoth initiative that will last until November 29, 2021 (thus going beyond Black Friday, which will be November 26, 2021).

In conclusion, Amazon has launched the “real” Black Friday 2021 and for the occasion it is offering a recently released device at a potentially intriguing price for a good number of people. In fact, we recall that Samsung Galaxy M52 5G was announced at the end of September 2021, as well as that this model, which has 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal memory, is not found on the official MediaWorld and Unieuro portals.