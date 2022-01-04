the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 combines 4K, 240 Hz refresh and 1000R curvature – Nerd4.life

Samsung has opened its own CES 2022 with the announcement of a triplet of screens among which the absolute protagonist is undoubtedly the new Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 gaming monitor, a 32-inch dream that for the first time combines 4K resolution, 1000R curvature, refresh up to 240 Hz and 1 millisecond GtG response time. All illuminated by Mini LED technology that promises 2000 nit peaks of luminance.

The equipment of the new monitor Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 it is one of those that suggest very high prices. Among other things we are talking about a screen that thanks to the extreme brightness is also distinguished by HDR, being able to boast the Quantum HDR 2000 certification with the promise of extreme detail, and for a declared static contrast of 1,000,000: 1, at the level of an OLED. All seasoned with a design that matches the features, taken from the Portal 2 style of the Samsung Odyssey Neo G9.

The Samsung Odyssey Neo G8 is truly an impressive monitor, at least on paper

The lines of the Samsung Smart Monitor M8, still 32 inches but designed for those who need space with a thickness of 11.4 mm which is equivalent to a quarter of the thickness of the previous model. All topped off with 4K resolution, 10-bit panel with 99% sRGB gamut coverage, Smart TV functionality, integrated productivity apps and USB-C port with 65W power delivery to charge any device.

Finally, graphics are the goal of the new Samsung Monitor S8, still UHD but in this case made both in the 27-inch cut, with HDR 400, and in the 32-inch one, with HDR 600. However, the coverage of the DCI-P3 range of 98%, LAN port, USB-C with 90 W power delivery, complete ergonomics and Glare Free certification thanks to a protective film capable of reducing refractions even in the absence of an anti-reflective screen.

