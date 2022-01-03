The new Samsung remote also charges with the router’s radio waves

After introducing light charging (both natural and artificial) for the 2021 range remote control, Samsung has announced that the 2022 range will be equipped with a new version of the Eco Remote which can use the radio waves of the router and other Wi-Fi devices to recharge the battery.

The remote control collects the radio waves from the router and transforms them into electrical energy. It is a charging mode that works with low-consumption appliances, such as remote controls. It is not a new technology and by itself it is not enough to sustain the energy required by even a small device; but it offers an extra option to keep the remaining charge of a remote control high, which is not used for long periods of time.

The charging mode with light remains available in addition to the faster one through the USB-C port.

Samsung also announced that for the 2022 range the Eco Remote will also be available in white, to better adapt to Lifestyle TVs such as The Frame and The Sero.