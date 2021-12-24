the new San Siro will be the most sustainable sports district in Europe

Not surprisingly called The Cathedral, the winning project will transform the San Siro Stadium and the surrounding area into an example of carbon neutral sustainability

The Cathedral – credits: populous

The new district that will host the San Siro stadium will be completely pedestrian and LEED certified

(Rinnovabili.it) – It’s called none other than The Cathedral, the winning project of the competition that will change the face of the famous Milanese San Siro stadium, redesigning the entire district.

The winners are the architects of Populous, specialists in the design of sports facilities and who promise to return the most sustainable sports district in Europe to the city.

Giving a new face to the Meazza Stadium, an icon of Italian football, certainly represents a delicate operation, however the new project has found full agreement between the two teams of the city.

A pedestrian area for a new city

The Cathedral – credits: populous

The Cathedral’s materplan includes a new green area of ​​50,000 square meters, as well as a volumetric reduction in line with the latest provisions of the legislation of the Lombard capital.

The whole area will be exclusively pedestrian with over 110,000 square meters of total greenery, almost 40% of the entire area. The parking lots will be moved to an underground area, freeing up additional spaces to be dedicated to indoor and outdoor sports activities which, according to the Municipality of Milan, will be completely free or affiliated.

Celebration of the historical heritage

The Cathedral – credits: populous

The new San Siro will be a celebration of Milan’s artistic and cultural heritage. The design developed by the Italian team of Polulous and by EMEA of London, is inspired by the two most famous monuments of the city, the Milan Cathedral and the Vittorio Emanuele Gallery. Once completed, the designers say, it will offer the city a new quality urban fabric.

LEED certification and sustainability

The Cathedral – credits: populous

The Cathedral will also be pioneering in terms of innovation and sustainability. The new San Siro will be carbon neutral and certified LEED, thanks to the use of innovative materials and of advanced technologies in terms of water and energy consumption, as well as noise pollution control.

“Our project envisages the stadium as the most sustainable in Europe and the focal point of a new sports and entertainment district for Milan that will be alive throughout the year. Backed by the history and traditions of these two great clubs, it will not only offer an incredible sports arena in which to watch football, but will revitalize the entire area to better serve Milan’s citizens, visitors, fans and their families. ” , said Declan Sharkey, Senior Principal and General Manager, Populous Italia.