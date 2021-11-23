The new scam that affects Poste Italiane customers: delete these messages immediately

New wave of dangerous fraud against Poste Italiane customers, this time of the “smishing” type. We explain what the scam consists of and how to defend yourself from yet another scam

There are many scam attempts prepared by cybercriminals, some of which are also quite ingenious and therefore difficult to dodge for the unfortunate users, since they are apparently credible or truthful. In addition to the classic phishing attacks conveyed through email and SMS, a new threat seems to be taking hold ready to pierce the security of those who have an active BancoPosta current account.

As reported on the web, the latest scam attempt prepared by hackers would take the name of “smishing”, Ie the simulation of false anomalies concerning a specific operation performed by the targeted user. It is evident that in such cases it is extremely difficult to recognize the actual authenticity of the message, considering the details that would suggest the official and effective nature of the communication, such as the alleged anomalies on a bank transfer sent a few days ago, or on a payment with credit card or credit received.

Like any self-respecting phishing attack, the new scam against Poste Italiane customers also contains a link conveyed via SMS message, which would direct you to a page created on purpose to simulate the home banking of the Italian company. It is clear that by entering the access data, a very precious assist will be offered to hackers, who will thus be able to intercept the credentials and empty your checking account in no time and without too much effort.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Operation “The Jackal”, the criminal group that was stealing credit cards from postmen was discovered

How to defend yourself from the new smishing attack

The message would therefore refer to unusual accesses made on the potential victim’s account and may seem truthful at first sight. But how to defend yourself? Also in this circumstance, Poste Italiane explains that in no case the user is asked to enter personal credentials, such as passwords or OTP codes.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED >>> Apple, bad news coming for the Watch Series 8: will it really be like this?

Therefore, the need to boycott those messages surrounded by suspicious links, even if apparently coming from official senders, appears to be quite evident. If in doubt, it is better to contact customer service by phone and ask them about the communication received, rather than clicking on suspicious addresses that could open the doors to very serious problems.