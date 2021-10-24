the new season of Art Night begins, with Neri Marcor

by Editorial staff, written on 10/24/2021, 11:26:25

Categories: Cinema, theater and TV

As we enter the autumn we see the TV programs dedicated to art between 25 and 31 October 2021. The start of the new season of Art Night on Rai 5 stands out, with the new conductor Neri Marcorè.

On Rai 3 continues the broadcast of #Master Monday to Friday at 3.25 pm.

On Rai 5 Monday 25 October will be broadcast In the footsteps of Maria Lai at 18.20 and Tintoretto, the first director at 19.19. Tuesday 26th we will see Visions of Dante at 18.37 and The case of the fake Giacometti at 19.23 (replica Wednesday 27 at 17.54). Wednesday 27 at 18.48 will be broadcast Leoncillo: a flame that still burns (replica Thursday 28 at 17.56). There will be Thursday 28 at 18.51 Ettore Spalletti as it is (replica on Friday 29 at 18.21). Friday 29 at 19.21 we will see Louvre Behind the Scenes, while the new season of Art Night with the new conductor Neri Marcorè. The first episode of the 2021-2022 season will have the title And there was light! and he will show us a documentary on the Macchiaioli and one on Joaquín Sorolla.

On Rai History the fourth series of #Master with episodes 15, 16, 17, 18 and 19 from Monday to Friday at 5.50 pm.

On Sky Art Monday 25 October at 18.55 will be broadcast The young Picasso, at 21.15 we will see ArtQuake – Art saved, while at 23.25 there will be The Riace Bronzes. Tuesday 26 at 4.40 pm returns Manet – Artist’s impressions, at 19.45 there will be The living art of Julian Schnabel, followed by two episodes of Art Raiders – Hunt for grave robbers and from The Nazis and stolen art. Wednesday 27th at 4.10 pm there will be an episode of The secrets of art, followed by Renaissance Awards. An episode of Cabin Street – The energy of art followed by four episodes of Great masters. Friday 29 at 3.40 pm there will be Piero Della Francesca from the Borgo to the San Sepolcro, followed by Winged Victory – The return of a symbol, while at 20 he returns Light Social Club.

Premium Cinema 2 will send The danish girl with Eddie Redmayne And Alicia Vikander Monday 25 October at 23.06 and Tuesday 26 at 15.13 e Midnight in Paris from Woody Allen Friday 29 at 19.31.

On Sky Cinema Romance it will be Mona Lisa Smile with Julia Roberts Tuesday 26 October at 13.45, while on Sky Cinema Due we will see Midnight in Paris on Friday 29th at 2pm.

