The new season of Grey’s Anatomy arrives in Mexico in 2023

For all fans of Grey’s Anatomy, the medical drama television series, returns to the screen with the premiere of season 19. The series with more than two decades continues to have the tune of viewers around the world and as of January of the year 2023, the new chapters can be enjoyed exclusively in Mexico.

🗣️ Paging Grey’s Anatomy fans 🗣️ Season 19 will launch exclusively in the SA on 26 October. The new season joins all previous seasons, making Disney+ the official home of Grey’s Anatomy where you can watch all 400+ episodes. pic.twitter.com/IBVoC7ssYS — Disney+ (@disneyplusza) October 6, 2022

The series focuses on the lives of intern surgeons, residents and specialists as they become experienced medical surgeons while trying to balance their personal and professional relationships.

The new season has already started airing in the United States, but now, Mexican fans of the doctors at Gray Sloan Memorial Hospital are already getting excited.

“I just finished the 18th season of Grays anatomy and I think I deserve to see the 19th soon”, “First episode of the 19th season of Grey’s Anatomy, just PERFECTOOOOOO”, “The 400th episode of #GreysAnatomy was the end of the 18th season and I which one would think the anticlimactic ending of the series. What will happen in the 19? “, Are some of the comments.

Fans who have followed the series’ emergency cases for years will see the return of the entire main cast including Meredith Gray (Ellen Pompeo), Addison Montgomery (Kate Walsh), Bailey (Chandra Wilson) and James Pickens Jr, who appears again as Dr. Richard Webber.

The plot picks up six months after the hospital installed its program for residents, having the visit of new interns as surgeons dedicated to demonstrating the effectiveness of this program, which is directed by Meredith Gray herself. Now, the bad thing, but that had already been revealed, is that Pompeo’s character will have a fairly limited participation in the new episodes.

It is also known that a new group of five residents will arrive at the hospital, which will inject even more drama and romance into this long-awaited new season.