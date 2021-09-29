News

The new season of “MovieMag” starts again with James Bond

On Wednesday 29 September, at 10.50 pm, “MovieMag”, the film information magazine of Rai Movie (digital terrestrial channel 24) is back, hosted by Alberto Farina, now in its eighth season. And off we goanger with one of the most anticipated films of the year: No Time To Die, new chapter in the James Bond saga. Rai Movie magazine interviewed the cast of the film: from protagonist Daniel Craig to Ralph Fiennes, from Lea Seydoux to Lashana Lynch and director Cary Fukunaga. But the column will offer viewers an in-depth study on the cinematographic history of the most famous secret agent in the world, a real overview of the many chapters dedicated to the character created by Ian Fleming and played on the screen, among others, by Sean Connery and Roger Moore . But great cinema is also on the screens of Rai Movie. The cycle “The vice of cinema”, broadcast every Tuesday, it offers a unique combination: engaging, spectacular and auteur films. Alberto Farina will tell the audience about three films of great depth that Rai Movie proposes in the coming weeks: The thin red line, Terrence Malick’s masterpiece, the acclaimed The bridge of spies by Steven Spielberg e The faithful man by Louis Garrel. From great cinema to great international series: Federico Pontiggia will interview Silvio Orlando, awarded with the Silver Ribbon for his interpretation of Cardinal Voiello in the series The Young Pope And The New Pope. New cinemas are born to welcome the public. Among these the “Cinema Troisi”, born thanks to the efforts of the “Piccolo America” association. MovieMag tells of the inauguration of this cinema and, for the occasion, recalls the great actor and comedian to whom it is named, Massimo Troisi. The episode will conclude with an interview with the writer Eraldo Affinati, author of the book The Gospel of the Angels, who answered the fateful question: what is your favorite film? And finally, one of the most loved events by the spectators of the Rai Movie magazine, the moment in which cinema and the stars meet: the Horoscope of Cinema, signed by Simon & The Stars.

