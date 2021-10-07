The new season of “Teatro a Leggio” of the Amici della Contrada at the Orazio Bobbio Theater is starting

Trieste – Here is the new season of “Teatro a Leggio”, the review organized by the Amici della Contrada Association which has been held regularly for 23 years at the Orazio Bobbio Theater. Starting from Monday 25 October, again at 5.30 pm, 6 titles will follow one another until 11 April, among which the famous text by Arthur Miller “A view from the bridge”, Directed by Elke Burul, who is also its interpreter together with Maurizio Zacchigna, Lorenzo Zuffi, Valentino Pagliei and Zoe Pernici.

“First of all I would like to thank you – Daniela Gattorno, President of the Amici della Contrada Association, told us – for the affection you continue to give us and which has always supported our work: you, the members, were in fact the first spectators to return to the Bobbio Theater last spring, when the halls had just been reopened to the public. Bringing back all the titles that you had lost during the winter was a challenge for us, but also a source of great satisfaction in realizing that your desire for theater, emotions, “live entertainment” had remained intact. And it is with this spirit that today we are happy to present you a new season of Teatro a Leggìo, with a series of events that we are sure you will appreciate. Welcoming your suggestions on the scenic readings that have fascinated you the most in recent years, we talked to each other during the summer to find the right balance between the proposal of classic texts and contemporary titles, polite comedies of today and yesterday, but also dramas that will be able to touch deeper chords. Always leaning on the actors of the Contrada company that you have applauded many and many times on our stages, but also introducing here and there new performers, young or long-career actors, eager to deal with a theatrical technique that is only apparently simple as the “scenic reading “. “.

The season will continue on November 15 with Neil Simon’s sweet and intimate comedy “A homemade orange garden” directed by Daniela Gattorno and the cast formed by Marzia Postogna, Enza De Rose and Valentino Pagliei, while on January 24th it will be the turn of “The doubt”By John Patrick Shanley, a controversial text made famous by the film with Meryl Streep, translated here by Daniela Gattorno, who also takes care of its adaptation and direction, together with Marco Cesaratto.

On February 14 it will be the turn of “From Thursday to Thursday” by Aldo De Benedetti, directed by Elke Burul, about a bourgeois couple apparently satisfied with their married life, but which hides within itself the germ of jealousy and dissatisfaction, while on 24th March it will be the turn of one of the most theatrically represented texts by Yasmina Reza, “Art”, directed by Daniela Gattorno. Finally, the season will close “Sinceramente liars”, the masterpiece of the first Ayckbourn, the most farcical but also endowed with an amazing virtuosity, which director Elke Burul will stage on April 11th.

Renewals and new memberships are welcomed at the Bobbio Theater every afternoon from 15.30 to 18.30. It will also be possible to register on the days of the readings of “Teatro a Leggìo”, but strictly from 16.00 to 17.00. Find all the information on the page dedicated to the Association on the site at www.contrada.it