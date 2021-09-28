The new seasons, movies and series announced by Netflix during the Tudum event

The preview of “The Sandman”, an exclusive clip of “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things”, but also “Don’t look up” Stranger Things 4 Credit: © Netflix

Giulia Ausani



Saturday 25th September was held “Tu-dum”, virtual event in which Netflix presented previews and clips of the titles to be released in the coming months, from the highly anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things” to the second season of “Bridgerton”. The return of “Tiger King”, with new episodes coming on November 17.

During the event, Netflix unveiled the date of the new season of “Emily in Paris” which will come out on December 22, while the December 31st new episodes of “Cobra Kai”. The fifth season of “Big Mouth” instead the November 5th. Among other innovations, the renewal of “Sex Education” for a fourth season, and the release date of “The Crown 5”: November 2022.

Finally, Netflix announced the sequels to “Enola Holmes” with Millie Bobby Brown and di “Murder Mystery” with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.