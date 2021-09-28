The new seasons, movies and series announced by Netflix during the Tudum event

The preview of “The Sandman”, an exclusive clip of “Bridgerton” and “Stranger Things”, but also “Don’t look up”
Giulia Ausani
September 27, 2021 at 12:16 pm
Saturday 25th September was held “Tu-dum”, virtual event in which Netflix presented previews and clips of the titles to be released in the coming months, from the highly anticipated fourth season of “Stranger Things” to the second season of “Bridgerton”. The return of “Tiger King”, with new episodes coming on November 17.
During the event, Netflix unveiled the date of the new season of “Emily in Paris” which will come out on December 22, while the December 31st new episodes of “Cobra Kai”. The fifth season of “Big Mouth” instead the November 5th. Among other innovations, the renewal of “Sex Education” for a fourth season, and the release date of “The Crown 5”: November 2022.
Finally, Netflix announced the sequels to “Enola Holmes” with Millie Bobby Brown and di “Murder Mystery” with Jennifer Aniston and Adam Sandler.
Creel House: the first clip of “Stranger Things 4”
Enter the Creel House at your own risk with this teaser that shows the new location of the fourth season of “Stranger Things”, coming in 2022.
Preview of “The Paper House – Part 5 vol. 2”
Here is an exclusive clip of the final episodes of the event series “The paper house“The second volume of the fifth season comes in streaming from December 3 2021.
Preview of the second season of “Bridgerton”
In this exclusive clip from the second season of “Bridgerton“We see the eldest of the Bridgerton brothers, Anthony, getting to know a new character: Kate Sharma.
First clip of “The Witcher”
Great space also for the universe of “The Witcher”. In addition to presenting two clips from the second season, Netflix has announced the renewal for the third season and the production of a new anime film and a new family series set in the world of the series.
Clip of “Don’t look up”
Here is the first clip from the upcoming film with Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Meryl Streep, Rob Morgan and Jonah Hill. “Don’t look up“tells of a comet on a collision course with the Earth and will arrive in cinemas from 10 December and in streaming on Christmas Eve.
Preview of “The Sandman”
From the acclaimed comic book saga of Neil Gaiman, here are the first images of “The Sandman“, series dark fantasy with Tom Sturridge in the role of Dream.
“Red Notice” clip
The November 12 he arrives “Red Notice”, with Dwayne Johnson, Gal Gadot And Ryan Reynolds. The film follows the best profiler in the FBI (Johnson), who joins two rival thieves (Gadot, Reynolds) for a risky robbery.
Preview of the fourth season of “Ozark”
Here is an exclusive preview of the fourth and final season of “Ozark“that will take us one last time into the lives of the Byrde family.
“Extraction 2” Teaser
Chris Hemsworth is about to return as Tyler Rake, as we can see from this first teaser of “Extraction 2”, in which we follow the mercenary on the most dangerous mission of his career.
First look of “” JEEN-YUHS ”
Here is the first clip from the documentary on Kanye West. Shot over the course of twenty years, “JEEN-YUHS” is an intimate and revealing portrait of Kanye’s experience, from the formative period characterized by the desire to break through to the current reality of an artist and global brand.
The “Arcane” Trailer
From the creators of “League of legends” comes the new animated series “Arcane”. The story, set in the utopian region of Piltover and the oppressed valleys of Zaun, reveals the origins of two iconic champions of the game and the struggle for power that will divide them.
Preview of “Vikings: Valhalla”
Arrives in 2022 the new spin-off of the spectacular epic saga “Vikings“, which tells the legendary adventures of some of the most famous Vikings ever.
The teaser of “The chestnut man”
Here are the first images of the Danish series adapted from the international bestseller that tells the story of two detectives on the hunt for a serial killer.
The trailer for “Army of thieves”
The October 29 he arrives “Army of thieves”, prequel to “Army of the Dead” by Zack Snyder. Provincial banker Dieter gets overwhelmed by a once-in-a-lifetime adventure when a mysterious woman offers him to join a gang of criminals wanted by Interpol. Together they will attempt to carry out a series of legendary and borderline robberies around Europe.
“Colin in Black & White”
Take a first look at the miniseries of Ava DuVernay And Colin Kaepernick about the athlete’s high school years and the experiences that led him to become an activist.
“Inside Job” Trailer
And here’s the first English trailer for “Inside Job”, a new animated comedy for adults that tells the story of Deep State employees, whose job is to keep conspiracy theories under the utmost secrecy.