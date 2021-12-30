The new Serie A classification with Salernitana excluded: 44 points removed

At midnight on December 31, the deadline for submitting offers and taking over Salernitana expires. How does the Serie A standings change in the event of exclusion from the grenade championship.

The Salernitana must be sold to a new property by midnight on December 31st. He risks exclusion from the Serie A championship, a hypothesis that involves a revolution in the current ranking.

The countdown is almost up. Midnight on December 31 is the date circled in red on the calendar of the Salerno and of A league: it can represent the end of everything or salvation, rebirth just when everything seems lost. The question is well known: in the Italian top flight, according to federal regulations, it is not possible that there are two clubs attributable to the same ownership. In the specific case we are talking about the grenade, newly promoted, and the Lazio under the auspices of Claudio Lotito. And from this point of view, the FIGC was categorical. With the same number one of the Biancocelesti who says he is ready for the umpteenth legal battle in case of grenade radiation, raising the level of the clash with the leaders of the Federation.

The news of the last hour is the expression of interest arrived on the table of trustee through an important law firm on behalf of a Neapolitan entrepreneur. For now he remains anonymous but – as indicated by the newspaper Il Mattino – has made it known that overall he is ready to stake a sum of up to 32 million euros, of which 10 to take over the club and the rest to ensure management ordinary (including any market negotiations) until the end of the season. It is a sort of cash offer, one of those characterized by take or leave, considering that among the conditions there is one in particular: no competition with other subjects, Salernitana must be his and that’s it.

Claudio Lotito ready to take legal action in case of exclusion of Salernitana from the Serie A championship

The time available is running out, the directory tasked with ensuring the company’s transition to new ownership, there are other hypotheses that have emerged in these turbulent days. There is the proposal from “grenade heart”, for the passion that animates them, advanced by the notary Roberto Orlando and by the lawyer Michele Tedesco. Domenico Cerruti, on the other hand, has the task of weaving the ranks of the consortium headed by Francesco Agnello: in these hours he should formalize the offer in a concrete way. On the other hand, the Luxembourg fund Toro Capital and the Swiss company of Francesco Di Silvio, which two weeks ago video rejected the offer of 40 million by the trustees due to an irregular surety.

Salernitana excluded from Serie A, in six days the final decision: “Evaluations in progress”

The deadline for the sale is midnight on December 31st

The temporary solution – entrusting the trustees with the management of the club pending suitable offers for the sale – allowed the team to take the field to the fans to live a dream once again. Dream turned nightmare with the passing of hours and news, far from reassuring, arrived while a part of the hourglass empties.

Can you sell a company in so few hours when five months have not been enough? No, but there is a life jacket to hold on to in order not to sink into the amateurs (exclusion from Serie A would have devastating effects): a pec of acceptance, by the trustee, of the economic proposal presented by the person interested in the acquisition of the Salernitana within the deadline may be enough. So as to benefit from an extension of another 45 days to complete the formal transition of the club from the old to the new management.

How does the Serie A standings change with the exclusion of Salernitana

Article 53 of the Noif (the organizational rules within the Football Federation) explains what will happen to the Serie A standings in the event of Salernitana’s exclusion from the championship: any result achieved will be canceled because all the games played so far “they have no value for the ranking, which is formed without taking into account the results of the competitions of the renouncing or excluded company”. There is no difference between the first or second round, in 2019 the paragraph was repealed as a result of which a club excluded in the second round could keep the results obtained in the first round.

The current Serie A standings at the end of the first round

How does the ranking change in case of cancellation of the Salernitana? It would be distorted, starting with the relegations (reduced to two). The cold logic of the numbers would subtract from the general count 44 points resulting from the 14 defeats suffered by the team of Fabrizio Castori (exonerated last October) e Stefano Colantuono (-3 to the teams that beat Salernitana) and 2 draws (-1 point in Cagliari and Verona). The points obtained by the grenade, however, in fact no longer exist for the exclusion of the club. In such a case, few opponents would benefit from it: Genoa And Venice, defeated by Salernitana, Verona And Cagliari, who have only collected a draw, andUdinese that no points will be reduced, given the postponement of the match not played in the last round of 2021. With the Serie A 19 team, it would also create the need to schedule a rest session, modifying the schedule of matches drawn last summer.