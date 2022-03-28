The new series and seasons that Apple TV Plus premieres in April

The fourth month of the year arrives by leaps and bounds and from Apple TV it shows us its most outstanding news. Here we leave you with the releases of the month:

“SLOW HORSES” – NEW SERIES

Friday April 1 on Apple TV +.

The highly anticipated espionage series, “Slow Horses,” starring Academy Award winner Gary Oldman, will premiere globally on Friday, April 1, 2022. The six-episode drama is adapted from the first novel by CWA Gold Dagger Award winner Mick Herron in the series “Slow Horses,” which will premiere the first two episodes worldwide on Apple TV+, followed by a new weekly episode every Friday.

“Slow Horses” follows a team of British intelligence agents who work in an MI5 dump department: Slough House. Oldman plays Jackson Lamb, the brilliant but hot-tempered leader of the spies who end up at Slough House due to career-ending mistakes. Joining Oldman is an all-star cast that includes Academy Award nominee Kristin Scott Thomas (“Darkest Hour”), Academy Award nominee Jonathan Pryce (“The Two Popes”), Academy Award winner Scottish BAFTA Award, Jack Lowden (“Dunkirk”) and Olivia Cooke (“Sound of Metal”).

The series is produced for Apple by See-Saw Films and adapted for television by Will Smith (“Veep”). Graham Yost is executive producing alongside Smith. Jamie Laurenson, Hakan Kousetta, Iain Canning, Emile Sherman, Gail Mutrux, and Douglas Urbanski also executive produce the series. James Hawes directs all six episodes and is an executive producer.

“PINECONE & PONY”– NEW SERIES FOR THE WHOLE FAMILY

Friday, April 8 on Apple TV +.

An all-new children’s series from DreamWorks Animation, First Generation Films and best-selling author Kate Beaton, likewise unveiled the trailer ahead of the series’ premiere on Friday, April 8 on Apple TV+.

based on the book The Princess and the Pony From New York Times bestselling author Beaton and hailing from DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films, “Pinecone & Pony” is an eight-episode animated comedy for kids and families about a girl named Pinecone who, with the help of her best friend Pony, she is learning that there is more than one way to be a warrior. Together they will show her world how to defy expectations and that life can be a fun-filled adventure if you let it.

“Pinecone & Pony” is a DreamWorks Animation and First Generation Films production and the showrunner Stephanie Kaliner is the executive producer. Kate Beaton along with Christina Piovesan and Mackenzie Lush. The series features the voice talents of Maria Nash, Alicia Richardson, Andy Hull, Rachel House, Thom Allison, Chase W. Dillon, and Viola Abley.

“ROAR”– ANTHOLOGY SERIES

Friday, April 15 on Apple TV+

Female-led anthology series, “Roar,” which will premiere all eight episodes worldwide on Friday, April 15, 2022. Based on a book of short stories by Cecelia Ahern, the series is the first to be released under the general deal from “Roar” creators and co-showrunners Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (“GLOW”) with Apple TV+, and features an all-star cast including Academy Award, Emmy and Globe winner Gold, Nicole Kidman (“Being the Ricardos”), who is also an executive producer; Emmy, Grammy and Tony Award winner Cynthia Erivo; six-time Emmy nominee Issa Rae, Emmy Award winner Merritt Wever; SAG Award nominee Alison Brie; three-time Emmy nominee Betty Gilpin; and Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.

“Roar” offers an intimate, moving, and sometimes hilarious portrait of what it means to be a woman today. With a unique blend of magical realism, family and professional settings, and futuristic worlds, these eight stories reflect the dilemmas of ordinary women in accessible yet surprising ways. The way they emerge from their respective journeys speaks to the resilience that exists within themselves and with all women.

In addition to starring, Kidman is an executive producer with Per Saari and the Emmy Award-winning Blossom Films. Emmy Award-winning producer Bruna Papandrea, Steve Hutensky and Allie Goss are executive producers on behalf of Made Up Stories. Creators Flahive and Mensch serve as executive producers and co-showrunners. The author, Cecelia Ahern, is an executive producer through Greenlight Go. and Theresa Park is an executive producer for Per Capita Productions. “Roar” is produced for Apple by Endeavor Content.

“THEY CALL ME MAGIC”– NEW DOCUMENTARY SERIES

Friday, April 22 on Apple TV+

Four-part documentary that offers a holistic and illuminating look at the life and career of Earvin “Magic” Johnson, one of the world’s most iconic figures, premiering April 22 on Apple TV+.

“They Call Me Magic” offers a rare glimpse into the incredible real-life story of Johnson, who made his mark on history through his work, both on and off the court, and continues to impact our culture today.

With unprecedented access, this docuseries explores Earvin “Magic” Johnson’s remarkable journey from being the face of the Los Angeles Lakers and establishing himself as an all-time NBA legend, to changing the conversation about HIV and becoming a successful businessman and community activist. From humble beginnings in Lansing, Michigan to becoming the global force it is today, “They Call Me Magic” features intimate interviews with Magic, his family and an all-star lineup, as the docuseries charts cinematic life of one of the great cultural icons of our era.

“SHINNING GIRLS”– NEW SERIES

Friday April 29 on Apple TV +.

Coming from MRC Television, the eight-episode metaphysical drama starring Emmy Award winner Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Mad Men”), will premiere globally on Apple TV+ with the first three episodes, followed by a new weekly episode, every Friday.

Based on Lauren Beukes’ best-selling book, “Shining Girls,” the series follows Kirby Mazrachi (Moss), a Chicago newspaper archivist whose journalistic ambitions are put on hold after a traumatic assault. When Kirby learns that a recent murder mirrors her own, she teams up with experienced but troubled reporter Dan Velazquez (played by Wagner Moura) to uncover the identity of her attacker. When they realize that these cold cases are inextricably linked, her own personal traumas and Kirby’s blurred reality will keep her attacker one step ahead. In addition to Moss and Moura, the gripping thriller also stars Phillipa Soo with Amy Brenneman and Jamie Bell rounding out the cast.