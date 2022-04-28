The new series by Elisabeth Moss, the fiction related to Hannibal Lecter and one of Argentine spies: the best series premieres this weekend

The television schedule is tightening and after a week in which long-awaited series have returned, such as Barry and Gentleman Jack, and creators who have all our respect and admiration, such as David Simon with The City is Ours, the next few days are full of proposals interesting to enjoy on the small screen. Although our selection of the best premieres of the weekend is marked by two trends, the leading women and the theme of

suspense. Or intrigue in its many varieties.

The truth is that this extensive genre that keeps us glued to the sofa is always appealing. Whether it comes from the hands of experienced police officers or whether the proposal has a supernatural point that wants to surprise us. And if not, one of

spies in Spanish with an Argentine accent. A selection as diverse as it is curious in which we are sure to find our new television habit.

Elisabeth Moss and Wagner Moura in an image of Las Luminosas.



We start our proposals for the weekend with the new series by Elisabeth Moss, who has taken a break from her suffering in The Handmaid’s Tale to delve into a supernatural thriller, The Luminous, which arrives on Apple TV + on Friday. The adaptation of the successful homonymous novel, in which Moss puts himself in the shoes of Kirby Mazrachi, a woman who years after

a brutal assault install her in a reality that is constantly changing, she discovers that a recent murder is linked to the attack she suffered. To learn more about the case, and get to the bottom of it, Mazrachi teams up with a veteran journalist, Dan Velazquez, to understand an ever-changing present and confront her past.

Along with Moss, in the cast of this production we find Wagner Moura (Narcos) in the role of Dan and Jamie Bell (Turn) as the dangerous Harper Curtis. Made up of 8 episodes, American critics have

praised the works of Moss and Bell and highlighted the capacity of the production to hook the viewer.

Promotional image of the series Clarice. /



CBS



It has taken almost a year but lovers of “The Silence of the Lambs” can now enjoy the television series

about the character of Jodie Foster. With the title of Clarice, Amazon Prime Video premieres this Friday the series starring Rebecca Breeds (Legacies) and set one year after the events narrated by the 5-Oscar-winning film. Comprised of 13 episodes, the series delves into the detective’s personal story as she returns to hunt down serial killers and sexual predators as she navigates the high-stakes political world of Washington.

In the cast of the series, which will not have a second season, we find other well-known names on the small screen such as

Michael Cudlitz (The Walking Dead), Kal Penn (Deadbeat) and veteran Jayne Atkinson (Castle Rock).

Nicola Walker in an image of Annika, the new AXN series. /



AXN



At AXN we don’t have to wait for tomorrow since from Wednesday we can enjoy one of its latest premieres on AXN Now. With the title of Annika, this British production based on the BBC Radio 4 radio drama narrates the challenges faced by the inspector that gives it its title, who faces a new professional stage in Glasgow. From there she directs the

Maritime Homicide Unit and will have to face the resolution of inexplicable crimes that happen in Scottish waters. A work in which the viewer will accompany him in a way never seen before.

The person in charge of interpreting Annika is one of the best British actresses of recent years,

Nicholas Walkerknown for her work on series like Unforgotten or The Split.

Image from the Netflix series, The 7 Lives of Lea. /



Netflix



Netflix’s weekly youth premiere comes with an original production that can become the talk of the weekend on the networks. Of French origin and composed of seven episodes,

The 7 Lives of Lea is a fantastic drama in which the young woman who gives it its title discovers the dead body of a young man. The next morning she inexplicably wakes up in the 90’s where she will meet the deceased and try to save his life. But for this she will occupy the body of seven different people.

Image from the Argentine-Uruguayan series, Iosi, the repentant spy. /



Amazon Prime Video



To end with a premiere in Spanish, this week we are left with the Argentine-Uruguayan production Iosi, the repentant spy. Starring Natalia Oreiro and Gustavo Bassani, it tells the story of a young

intelligence agent of the Argentine Federal Police, who is assigned by his superiors to infiltrate a Jewish community. There he will collect information about the Andinia Plan, which was later used to perpetrate two of the worst terrorist attacks in the history of Argentina, leaving more than 100 dead.