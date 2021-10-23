News

The new series starring actress Betty Gilpin

Betty Gilpin in a scene from “The Hunt”

TV

October 19, 2021

from Giovanni Teolis

“Blood Sugar” is the story of a wild and bloody climb to success

Betty Gilpin, actress known for starring roles in the controversial film The Hunt And The Tomorrow War, as well as in the cast of major series such as Masters of Sex and GLOW, has been announced as the next star of a new HBO series, Blood Sugar. Claire Wilson (Gangs of London) will be the showrunner of the series, while Lucy Tcherniak will be the director.

The screenplay for the project is signed by Duke Merriman (Monos) and Preston Thompson (Kids in Love).

Blood Sugar tells the story of Margot Schultz, a woman who decides to present her idea of ​​a company based on the sale of frozen food to the experts of Shark Tank, receiving a rejection with attached derision. The show’s hosts do not know, however, that their decision and behavior resulted in one of the funniest, wildest and bloodiest climbs to success and fortune America has ever seen.

Particularly busy agenda for Gilpin who will soon also be the protagonist of two series, Three Women, adaptation of the novel by Lisa Tadeo e Gaslit on the Watergate scandal (with Sean Penn and Julia Roberts). The Giplin will then find again the creators of GLOW Liz Flahive and Carly Mensch also in the Apple Roar anthology series (production by Nicole Kidman).

