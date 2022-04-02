The new series that arrive in April and that you have to take into account

Thousands of series they premiere and return every month, more so today that we are in the golden age of television. However, in this note we are going to focus on those series (or miniseries) that will make their debut in April 2022, excluding those that will return for new seasons.

The Outlaws (April 1, Prime Video)

Stephen Merchant is one of the British comedians who changed television alongside Ricky Gervais in the 2000s, when they created the original version of office (UK). Returning to television after nearly a decade, her new series will focus on a motley crew of people assigned to community service, spawning comedy. In addition to writing the majority of the series, directing half of the episodes, and co-creating the series with Elgin JamesMerchant also stars along with Christopher Walken, Rhianne Barreto, Eleanor Tomlinson, Gamba Cole, Darren Boyd, Clare Perkins, and Jessica Gunning.

Slow Horses (April 1, Apple TV+)

This up-and-coming series serves as an adaptation of Mick Herron’s acclaimed series of spy novels. Notably, this six-episode season will follow the employees of Slough House, an unofficial meeting place for agents and employees rejected by MI-5. When the details behind a kidnapping begin to unravel a messy web, it’s up to Slough House boss Jackson Lamb (Gary Oldman), and budding ex-spy River Cartwright (Jack Lowden) look for answers. The veteran of Black Mirror, james hawesdirects the season, with on-screen contributions from Kristin Scott Thomas, Olivia Cooke, Freddie Fox, Samuel West and Jonathan Pryce.

Tokyo Vice (April 7, HBO Max)

Based on Jake Adelstein’s memoir of the same name, and with a pilot directed by none other than Michael Mann, this series has everything it takes to get our attention. The series follows the unlikely path of an American reporter (Ansel Elgort) who works in Japan and who through the intertwined worlds of media, law enforcement and crime, will cross paths with the veteran detective he plays Ken Watanabe. The first three episodes, which also star Rachel Keller, Ella Rumpf and Rinko Kikuchiwill be released on premiere day, with the rest of the season premiering weekly.

Roar (April 15, Apple TV+)

The wait for the fourth season of GLOW will have to continue, but Carly Mensch and Liz Flahive (its creators) are back with this new anthology series, where we will see the adaptation of a collection of short stories by Cecelia Ahern. The eight episodes of the series are an anthology-style grouping, thematically connected by the female leads, all of whom face dire circumstances. Among the protagonists are Nicole Kidman, Cynthia Erivo, Issa Rae, Merritt Wever, Alison Brie, Betty Gilpin, Meera Syal, Fivel Stewart, and Kara Hayward.

The First Lady (April 17, Paramount Plus)

This other anthology series plans to tell the stories of the various First Ladies of the United States, better known as FLOTUS. In this first season, the focus will be on Michelle Obama (Viola Davis), Betty Ford (michelle pfeiffer) and Eleanor Roosevelt (Gillian Anderson). These three stories will intersect, tracing the various ways these women’s lives reflected on each other during their time in the White House. Susanne Bier directs the 10-episode season, which also stars Aaron Eckhart, Kiefer Sutherland, OT Fagbenle, and Dakota Fanning.

A Very British Scandal (April 22, Prime Video)

Like its predecessor, A Very English Scandal, the series will follow the effects of the media on British politics. In this case, we will follow the true story of the Duke and Duchess of Argyll, whose divorce turned into a scandal. Claire Foy plays Margaret Campbell, then wife of Duke Ian (PPaul Bettany). Sarah Phelps write and Anne Sewitsky directs all three one-hour installments of the series.

Gaslit (April 24, StarzPlay)

This limited series will focus on Martha Mitchellan overlooked key figure in the saga Watergate. Julia Roberts plays the wife of Attorney General John Mitchell (Sean Penn), whose status in the Nixon administration put the couple in the national spotlight after the Watergate events surfaced. Among the other real-life figures in the series are John and Mo Dean (Dan Stevens, Betty Gilpin) and G. Gordon Liddy (Shea Whighham).

We Own This City (April 25, HBO)

David Simon and George Pelecanos return to HBO police dramas, finally, after the phenomenal TheWire. In this case, they and the director Reinaldo Marcus Green (king richard) will tell the story of the Weapons Tracking Task Force, a Baltimore Police Department initiative that spiraled into a mess of corruption and misinformation. Jon Bernthal plays Sergeant Wayne Jenkins, and leads an ensemble that also includes Wunmi Mosaku, Josh Charles, Dagmara Dominczyk, Darrell Britt-Gibson, and David Corenswet.

The Offer (April 28, Paramount Plus)

We all know the story of The Godfather, one of the best films in history whose 50th anniversary is commemorated this year. However, with The Offer we will see the story that we do not know is her behind the production of the film, focused on producer Albert S. Ruddy (Miles Teller), Robert Evans (matthew goode), Francis Ford Coppola (Dan Fogler), Mario Puzo (patrick rooster) and more, comes from the creator Michael Tolkin and the showrunner Nikki Toscano. Dexter Fletcherwho also directed Rocketmandirects the opening episodes of the ten-part series.

Under the Banner of Heaven (April 28, Star Plus)

David MacKenzie is one of the directors behind Dustin Lance Black’s adaptation of Jon Krakauer’s true crime book, detailing the events leading up to and resulting in the shocking 1984 massacre in suburban Salt Lake. Andrew Garfield plays a detective who reassesses his own faith in light of his discoveries as he investigates the murders and the community around them. The ensemble cast includes Daisy Edgar-Jones, Sam Worthington, Wyatt Russell, Gil Birmingham, and Rory Culkin.

Shining Girls (April 29, Apple TV+)

Elizabeth Mossleads this drama as a Chicago-area reporter who uncovers eerily similar details to a traumatic event from her own past in a new homicide investigation. Wagner Mouraon the other hand, plays a fellow journalist who helps her investigate these crimes.

