The new series that premiere from July 4 to 10

This hot week from July 5 to 10, new series are released on streaming platforms such as Land of Opportunity, The Longest Night, Locked Up with the Devil either The Girl From Plainvilleamong other.

Wednesday, July 6

Bad business

Netflix premieres this series starring uAn ambitious man who is willing his company to succeed. To achieve this, he decides to do everything he needs to make his fraudulent company a success, even if it means lying, playing dirty and cheating.

land of opportunity

Disney+ premieres this dramatic series that tells life for several generations of two Latino families vying for wealth and power in California’s Sonoma Valley.

Z-control Season 3

Netflix premieres the third season that begins when uA hacker reveals the most intimate secrets of the students to the entire school and this disrupts the social order in El Colegio Nacional in Mexico City. Everything changes and the most popular young people are marginalized and the marginalized begin to stand out. Sofia, a know-it-all social outcast with a talent for deduction, races against time to stop the hacker before more secrets are uncovered.

Friday, July 8

The longest night

Netflix premieres the series that focuses on what happened on the night of December 24 when a group of armed men surrounded the Monte Baruca prison and cut off communications with the outside. The mission of these men is to capture Simón Lago (Luis Callejo), a dangerous serial killer. If the guards hand him over, the assault will be over in a matter of minutes. But Hugo (Alberto Ammann), the director of the prison, refuses to obey and prepares to resist the attack.

locked up with the devil

Apple TV+ premieres this 6-episode psychological thriller series that is an adaptation of the criminal memoir In With The Devil by James Keene and Hillel Levin. The series is inspired by real events and tells the story of star high school football player, son of decorated cop and convicted drug dealer Jimmy Keene (Taron Egerton) who is sentenced to 10 years in a minimum security prison. At that point he is presented with two options: enter a maximum security prison and befriend suspected serial killer Larry Hall (Paul Walter Hauser), or stay where he is and serve out his full sentence without parole. He knows that the only way out for him is to get a confession from the suspected killer and find out where the bodies of several girls are buried.

What a scare, aunt!

Netflix premieres this original series starring two teenage friends who decide not to go unnoticed in their last year of high school. But when one of them becomes a ghost, the other will have to continue enjoying the last course… while she can.

Sunday, July 10

The Girl From Plainville

Starzplay premieres this series based on an Esquire article written by Jesse Barron and starring Elle Fanning who plays Michelle Carter. The Serie has been inspired by the true story of the case of “suicide by text messages” and tells of Carter’s relationship with Conrad Roy III and everything leading up to his death and subsequent conviction for involuntary manslaughter.